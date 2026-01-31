Sarah Ferguson shocked the world by telling convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to ‘just marry me’ just six months after his release from jail, newly unearthed emails reveal. The messages, sent in January 2010, emerged from millions of documents made public by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

Epstein had served 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting sex with girls as young as 14. Yet despite his conviction, the former Duchess of York appeared to maintain friendly contact — even offering Epstein and his associates VIP tours of Buckingham Palace.

‘You Are a Legend’ – Duchess Offers Palace Access and Marriage Proposals

In one jaw-dropping email, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.”

The context of the message remains unclear, but other correspondence suggests she offered Epstein ‘VIP tours’ of royal residences. In June 2009, while Epstein was still behind bars, Ferguson responded to his query about arranging special access in London for a lawyer’s daughter with: “I can organise anything.”

In a further email from September 2009, Ferguson suggested Epstein marry an unnamed woman with a ‘great body’, adding: “Ok well marry me and then we will employ her.”

Pressure to Clear Epstein’s Name and ‘Protect My Brand’

The emails also expose Epstein’s attempts to lean on Ferguson to publicly state he was ‘not a pedo’ and that she had been ‘duped’ by false accusations. In March 2011, Epstein asked a publicist to draft a statement for the Duchess to release after she expressed ‘deep regret’ over her link to him.

Epstein’s publicist pushed her to apologise fully, while Epstein grew frustrated that she was hesitant to call him a paedophile outright. One email reads: “One of your good friends, a member of the Royal family, is calling you a paedophile… If gentle persuasion doesn’t work, we need to turn up the heat.”

Ferguson later reassured Epstein she had not and would not call him a ‘P,’ explaining she acted only to ‘protect my own brand’ — a nod to her ongoing business ventures discussed within the emails.

Royal Connections Under Fire: Epstein, Sarah, and Prince Andrew Links

The trove also shines a harsh spotlight on Prince Andrew’s contacts with Epstein, revealing an invite to an intimate dinner at Buckingham Palace just a month after Epstein’s house arrest ended in August 2010. Epstein also offered to introduce Andrew to a ‘beautiful’ 26-year-old Russian woman.

A recently released photo shows the former Duke of York crouched on all fours over a woman lying on the floor — a disturbing image fueling further scrutiny. Following mounting scandals, Andrew was stripped of his HRH title and royal duties.

Sarah Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Andrew, has faced criticism for continuing contact with Epstein after his conviction, including referring to him as a ‘supreme friend’ privately despite public denials.

Her ties to Epstein have caused multiple charities to sever relations with Ferguson, who now goes by her maiden name after Andrew’s royal demotion. The former Duchess has yet to comment on the newly released emails.