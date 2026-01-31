Watch Live

MARRY ME Shock Emails Reveal Duchess’ Close Ties to Epstein After Prison

  • Updated: 00:29
  • , 1 February 2026

Sarah Ferguson shocked the world by telling convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to ‘just marry me’ just six months after his release from jail, newly unearthed emails reveal. The messages, sent in January 2010, emerged from millions of documents made public by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

Epstein had served 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting sex with girls as young as 14. Yet despite his conviction, the former Duchess of York appeared to maintain friendly contact — even offering Epstein and his associates VIP tours of Buckingham Palace.

‘You Are a Legend’ – Duchess Offers Palace Access and Marriage Proposals

In one jaw-dropping email, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.”

The context of the message remains unclear, but other correspondence suggests she offered Epstein ‘VIP tours’ of royal residences. In June 2009, while Epstein was still behind bars, Ferguson responded to his query about arranging special access in London for a lawyer’s daughter with: “I can organise anything.”

In a further email from September 2009, Ferguson suggested Epstein marry an unnamed woman with a ‘great body’, adding: “Ok well marry me and then we will employ her.”

Pressure to Clear Epstein’s Name and ‘Protect My Brand’

The emails also expose Epstein’s attempts to lean on Ferguson to publicly state he was ‘not a pedo’ and that she had been ‘duped’ by false accusations. In March 2011, Epstein asked a publicist to draft a statement for the Duchess to release after she expressed ‘deep regret’ over her link to him.

Epstein’s publicist pushed her to apologise fully, while Epstein grew frustrated that she was hesitant to call him a paedophile outright. One email reads: “One of your good friends, a member of the Royal family, is calling you a paedophile… If gentle persuasion doesn’t work, we need to turn up the heat.”

Ferguson later reassured Epstein she had not and would not call him a ‘P,’ explaining she acted only to ‘protect my own brand’ — a nod to her ongoing business ventures discussed within the emails.

Royal Connections Under Fire: Epstein, Sarah, and Prince Andrew Links

The trove also shines a harsh spotlight on Prince Andrew’s contacts with Epstein, revealing an invite to an intimate dinner at Buckingham Palace just a month after Epstein’s house arrest ended in August 2010. Epstein also offered to introduce Andrew to a ‘beautiful’ 26-year-old Russian woman.

A recently released photo shows the former Duke of York crouched on all fours over a woman lying on the floor — a disturbing image fueling further scrutiny. Following mounting scandals, Andrew was stripped of his HRH title and royal duties.

Sarah Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Andrew, has faced criticism for continuing contact with Epstein after his conviction, including referring to him as a ‘supreme friend’ privately despite public denials.

Her ties to Epstein have caused multiple charities to sever relations with Ferguson, who now goes by her maiden name after Andrew’s royal demotion. The former Duchess has yet to comment on the newly released emails.

Recommended for you

G_7sBD9WsAA7ZYa
NO SHOW Sussex Police Hunt ‘No-Show’ Attempted Rapist
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 04.03.07
CRASH AND CASH Driver’s Blunder Uncovers Drugs Operation
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 03.59.24
RAPE AT SERVICES London Man Jailed for Raping Woman at Motorway Service Station
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 03.57.31
SHOCKING ATTACK Turkish Man Arrested for Shocking Vienna Care Home Murder

Must READ

SILVER LINING Cash Floods In After Scumbag Walkers Skip Hotel Bill and Stiff Rescue Team
GANG BUST £17m Money Laundering Gang Busted in Birmingham
FAG STING Thousands of Fake Cigarettes and Vapes Nabbed in Uttoxeter Sting
FLASHY PICTURE Drug Dealer Busted After Flaunting Cash on Social Media
CAUGHT RED HANDED Lewisham Midwife Stripped of Licence for Inhaling “Laughing Gas” in Empty Labour Rooms

BREAKING

FIVE RESCUED Cliff Collapse in Newquay Sparks Major Rescue Operation
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Aylesbury
KILLED 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Swiss Flat
TEEN STABBING Two Air Ambulances Rush to Chippenham After Teen Stabbed
SPECIAL MEASURES Shock CQC Report Hits Three C’s Lewisham Care Home

More For You

BUSTED Barrow Man Locked Up for Six Years Over Class A Drug Bust
DAYLIGHT ATTACK Two Teens Sentenced for Daylight Machete Assault
SHOCKING ABUSE Ex-Headteacher Found Guilty of Child Assaults in Fife
HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Drug Dealer and Knife Carrier Locked Up in Slough

More From UK News in Pictures

KNIFE THREAT HORROR Man Jailed for Targeting Child at Oxford Festival
KINGPIN JAILED £12m Drugs and Cash Couple Locked Up

BREAKING

ARSON PROBE Man Charged After Petrol Station Inferno in Lee-on-the-Solent
CHILD SEX CRIMES Police Officer Busted for Child Sex Crimes
NO FOUL PLAY Young Man Found Dead on Abbey Road in Barking
CAN OF WORMS FBI Told Trump Sexually Abused Underage Girl 35 Years Ago, DOJ Files Reveal
TAKEN TOO SOON Catherine O’Hara, Comedy Legend of ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Dies Aged 71
MURDER CHARGE Dover Murder Shocker: Suspect in Custody
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Bungalow Burned to Ground in Massive A420 Fire
WANTED SUSPECT Police Stop Car and Nab Wanted Burglary Suspect in Doncaster
WOMAN KILLED Fatal Crash on Sheppey’s A249: Police Hunt Witnesses
A2070 Southbound Closed Near Ashford Following Serious Collision
NO INJURIES Crash Shakes Dartford Morning Rush – No Injuries Reported
TRAGIC NEWS Birmingham Mourns Death of Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Aged 44
DAMNING EVIDENCE Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend Lands 19-Year-Old Behind Bars
CPR GIFT Hero Cop’s Lifesaving CPR Gifts Family Precious Time

BREAKING

METRO HORROR Horror on Hamburg Metro: Man Drags Woman to Death on Tracks

More From UKNIP

TIME CALLED ON DEALER Drug Dealer Locked Up for Four Years in Bristol
LIFE SENTANCE OF SUFFERING Beast Jailed for 24 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder
DNA LINKS Harrogate Brothers Jailed Over Illegal Gun and Sword Stash
VICTIM LOST Two Men Found Guilty of Beating Man to Death in Birmingham
error: Content is protected !!