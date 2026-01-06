Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash

Victims Misidentified in Todwick Road Smash

On 13 December 2025, a deadly crash on Todwick Road, Rotherham left a 17-year-old girl dead. Trevor Wynn, 17, was also believed to have died. His family was told the tragic news. Meanwhile, a male patient sedated in hospital was thought to be Joshua Johnson, 18.

Forensics Reveal Startling Truth

New evidence surfaced on 4 January leading to fresh forensic tests. The stunning conclusion: Trevor Wynn is actually alive and being treated in hospital. Joshua Johnson, however, was the victim who sadly died.

Official Response and Support for Families

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said:

“This has come as a huge shock to everyone and we recognise the extra trauma it may cause. We are supporting Trevor and all families with specialist officers and services. I have offered to meet both sets of parents who will understandably have many questions — most of which we’re still trying to answer. Our aim is to understand how this happened to prevent it ever happening again.”

The police have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to review the identification process. They promise full cooperation with the investigation.

Arrests Made, Families Ask for Privacy

An 18-year-old has been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old is on bail over suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

All involved thank the public for their support but request privacy to come to terms with the shocking turn of events.