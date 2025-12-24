Shock in Tameside as 20-year-old man faces multiple sex crime charges.

Man Charged with Seven Counts of Rape

Hmdan Mensor, aged 20, from Audenshaw, has been charged with seven counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault by touching. The offences allegedly involve a man in his 30s and stem from incidents dating back to October.

Arrest Sparks Further Allegations

Mensor was arrested on 21 December after a rape was reported at an Audenshaw address. During the investigation, more allegations came to light. Both men are known to each other, and police say no one else is being sought in connection with the case.

Suspect Remanded in Custody

Following his arrest, Mensor has been remanded into custody as inquiries continue.