Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has opened a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Harwell.

Emergency Called to The Park

Paramedics rushed to an address in The Park at around 9:35pm on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

Despite desperate life-saving attempts, a 64-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from trained family liaison officers.

The coroner has been notified, but formal ID of the victim is still pending.

Oxfordshire Man Held Over Murder

A 41-year-old man from Oxfordshire, known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and is expected to stay for some time.

Detective Issues Community Reassurance

“We understand this murder will be of concern to the community but we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public,” said Detective Inspector Alice Broad. “We are in the early stages of a complex investigation, following several lines of enquiry to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the murder.” “You may notice increased police presence in the area. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to our uniformed officers.”

Police Appeal for Help

Anyone with information is urged to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or report online quoting reference 43260044464.

You can also give anonymous tips to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.