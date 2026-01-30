Man Caught on Camera After Sick Attack on Train

Detectives are on the lookout for a sexual assault aboard an Elizabeth Line train from Reading to Abbey Wood. The incident happened just after 8am on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

A man boarded the train at Maidenhead and targeted a woman. He sexually assaulted her multiple times during the journey and was even seen touching himself before fleeing the train at West Drayton.

Links to Two Other Disturbing Incidents

Police believe this man could be connected to two further offences: one on an Elizabeth Line train from Slough to West Drayton on 18 November last year, and another at Slough railway station on 25 July.

Can You Help? Spot the Suspect?

Detectives have released an image of the man in the hope someone will recognise him and come forward.

If you have any information, contact British Transport Police immediately:

Text: 61016

Call: 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference 196 of 20 August.