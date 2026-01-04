Since 6pm on Friday, January 2, London has been rocked by three violent incidents – two shootings and a series of stabbings – leaving five people in hospital and one injured. Police say the attacks are not linked.

Woman in 50s Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath

A woman in her 50s was rushed to hospital after being shot with what police believe was an air rifle in Chadwell Heath on Friday evening.

Officers responded to calls at Whalebone Lane South around 7.15pm and found the injured woman with a wound “consistent with an air rifle.” Luckily, her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and intent to endanger life. Both have been bailed pending further investigations.

Multiple Stabbings on Edgware Road Leave Two in Critical Condition

Just before 1am on Sunday, January 4, three men were found stabbed on Edgware Road. Two were rushed to a major trauma centre, with one in his 20s in life-threatening condition and another in his 30s suffering life-changing injuries.

The third victim received minor wounds and was discharged at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are conducting urgent enquiries into the stabbing spree.

Late-Night Shooting in Bexleyheath Leaves One Arrested

Bexleyheath Broadway was sealed off after a shooting at around 2.15am Sunday.

Two men in their 30s were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. One man suffered a gunshot wound; his condition remains unclear.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He was also hospitalised.