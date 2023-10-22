Shocking Attack Near Dublin Airport: Gardaí Investigating Violent Assault on Woman

In a shocking incident, Gardaí are currently investigating a violent attack on a woman who was discovered lying on the ground near Dublin Airport yesterday morning. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was found beside a perimeter fence in the Collinstown area at approximately 8am

The woman has sustained serious head and facial injuries as a result of the attack. Prompt medical assistance was provided, and she was immediately transported to Beaumont Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. Fortunately, her injuries are not considered life-threatening, providing some relief amid this distressing situation.

The local authorities, specifically the Gardaí at Dublin Airport garda station, have taken charge of the investigation. Their primary focus is to determine the circumstances surrounding this appalling incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist the ongoing investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, the Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the Collinstown area yesterday morning to come forward and provide any relevant information. Any small detail could prove invaluable in piecing together the events leading up to this violent attack.