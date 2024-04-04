Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić

The tragic murder of two-year-old Danka Ilić has left a community reeling with grief and anger, compounded by shocking messages directed at the girl’s grieving mother, Ivana Ilić. Danka’s disappearance and subsequent death have sparked a wave of sympathy and support for the family but also unleashed a torrent of baseless accusations and abuse.

For days, people across Serbia and the wider region had followed the search for Danka with bated breath, hoping for her safe return. However, the devastating news of her death shattered those hopes, plunging the community into mourning. Since then, messages of condolence and solidarity have flooded Ivana Ilić’s social media profile, reflecting the collective sorrow and outrage over the senseless loss of a young life.

Yet, amid the expressions of grief, there exists a darker undercurrent of blame and condemnation aimed at Ivana Ilić. Unfounded rumours alleging her involvement in her daughter’s death or even accusations of selling Danka have circulated widely, fueling speculation and hostility.

One commenter condemned those who had unjustly targeted Ivana Ilić, asking pointedly, “Do those who accused this unfortunate mother of selling her child regret today…? Shame on you, it’s only important to comment and wash your mouth with other people’s problems and you don’t see your own.

Expressions of condolence and solidarity continue to pour in from mothers and sympathizers, offering comfort in the face of unspeakable tragedy. “My sincere condolences to the parents. May the little angel rest in peace. Danka is now a bird of paradise,” wrote one mourner, echoing the sentiments of many.

However, alongside the sorrow, there is palpable anger directed at those who unjustly vilified Ivana Ilić. “All of you who crucified this woman for days for selling her child, may it be on your face and your honour,” declared one commenter, reflecting the outrage felt by many.

The arrest of two individuals in connection with Danka’s murder has not quelled the community’s anguish, as the search for her body continues. The suspects, workers of the public utility company “Vodovod” Bor, Srđan Janković and Dejan Dragijević, remain in custody, but Danka’s remains have yet to be located, intensifying the family’s agony.

As the investigation unfolds and the search for justice continues, the community stands united in mourning Danka’s tragic loss and denouncing the unfounded accusations that have compounded the family’s grief.