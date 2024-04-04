UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić

Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia

Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey

Home Breaking Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić

Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The tragic murder of two-year-old Danka Ilić has left a community reeling with grief and anger, compounded by shocking messages directed at the girl’s grieving mother, Ivana Ilić. Danka’s disappearance and subsequent death have sparked a wave of sympathy and support for the family but also unleashed a torrent of baseless accusations and abuse.

For days, people across Serbia and the wider region had followed the search for Danka with bated breath, hoping for her safe return. However, the devastating news of her death shattered those hopes, plunging the community into mourning. Since then, messages of condolence and solidarity have flooded Ivana Ilić’s social media profile, reflecting the collective sorrow and outrage over the senseless loss of a young life.

Yet, amid the expressions of grief, there exists a darker undercurrent of blame and condemnation aimed at Ivana Ilić. Unfounded rumours alleging her involvement in her daughter’s death or even accusations of selling Danka have circulated widely, fueling speculation and hostility.

One commenter condemned those who had unjustly targeted Ivana Ilić, asking pointedly, “Do those who accused this unfortunate mother of selling her child regret today…? Shame on you, it’s only important to comment and wash your mouth with other people’s problems and you don’t see your own.

Expressions of condolence and solidarity continue to pour in from mothers and sympathizers, offering comfort in the face of unspeakable tragedy. “My sincere condolences to the parents. May the little angel rest in peace. Danka is now a bird of paradise,” wrote one mourner, echoing the sentiments of many.

However, alongside the sorrow, there is palpable anger directed at those who unjustly vilified Ivana Ilić. “All of you who crucified this woman for days for selling her child, may it be on your face and your honour,” declared one commenter, reflecting the outrage felt by many.

The arrest of two individuals in connection with Danka’s murder has not quelled the community’s anguish, as the search for her body continues. The suspects, workers of the public utility company “Vodovod” Bor, Srđan Janković and Dejan Dragijević, remain in custody, but Danka’s remains have yet to be located, intensifying the family’s agony.

As the investigation unfolds and the search for justice continues, the community stands united in mourning Danka’s tragic loss and denouncing the unfounded accusations that have compounded the family’s grief.

Post Views: 47

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre
Man in custody following Goole assault
M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier
A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke
A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years
Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules

READ NEXT:

Police probe after Teen Followed and Harassed in Chichester
Bath cordon remains in place as efforts to remove WWII device continue
Controversy Arises as Civil Enforcement Officer Issues PCN to Police Vehicle in Torridge
Have you seen 16-year-old George who is missing from his home in Stanwell?
Almost three kilos of harvested cannabis have been seized by officers searching a property near Maidstone
Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend
Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering
Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”
Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases
A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions
Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term
BreakingLONDON

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week
Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton
easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More
TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know
A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction
London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom
Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned
Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Breaking

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland
UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman
London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade
Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent
US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit
Nitrous Oxide Thefts Surge Following Reclassification as Class C Drug, Suppliers Warn NHS
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Woman Sexually Assaulted on London Underground Escalator, Police Appeal for Information
Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20
Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S
2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans
UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted
Missing Theophilou has been detained and has been returned to the mental health facility
Breaking

A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years

Breaking

Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Breaking

PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty

BreakingLONDON

BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year

RECOMMENDED

Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Disorder in Swindon
Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne
Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty
Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford
Breaking

Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill

Breaking

Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater

BreakingLONDON

Flying Within the UK: Do Children Need a Passport?

Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody

Breaking

Ant and Dec Announce Final Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Leaving Viewers Heartbroken

Breaking

British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27

Breaking

Police Appeal After Hit-and-Run Collision Leaves Woman Critically Injured and Infant Son Hurt

Breaking

Heartbreak as Five-Year-Old Daniel Alaby Found Dead in River Thames

Breaking

London Gun Seller Caught Peddling £1m Worth of Cocaine

BreakingLONDON

Easter Bank Holiday Weekend: Overground and Elizabeth Line Part-Closures

BreakingLONDON

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford

Breaking

Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March

Breaking

National Lottery Results

BreakingLONDON

London Policing Ethics Panel Ensures Safeguards on Facial Recognition Technology

Breaking

A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years

Breaking

Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Breaking

PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty

BreakingLONDON

BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year

Top Stories

Breaking

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne

SUSSEX

Violent Encounter in Portslade: Five Arrested, Three Wounded

SUSSEX

Rescue Operation Unable to Save Dolphin at Pagham Beach

SUSSEX

Collision Claims Life of Female Motorbike Rider in Eastbourne

BreakingLONDON

Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty

SUSSEX

Woman Imprisoned for Disfiguring Man in Violent Assault

Breaking

Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford

SUSSEX

Woman’s Death in Peacehaven Ruled as Non-Suspicious

Breaking

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

Breaking

Appeal Launched to Trace Man Absconded from Mental Health Facility

Breaking

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Breaking

Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.