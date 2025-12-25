Shocking Night Out: YouTuber Clashes with Doormen and Police in Public Spat

A calm walkabout vlog took a nasty turn when a YouTuber faced off with doormen and police officers in a messy, public showdown. What started as a casual night out ended with accusations flying, insults hurled, and even claims of assault — right in front of bystanders and officers alike.

Doorman Accuses YouTuber of Shocking Insult

It kicked off when the YouTuber was spotted eating a burger near a local pub. Suddenly, a doorman sprinted out, snapping a photo and loudly accusing him of being a convicted pedophile — a serious claim that has left many shocked.

“He came running out with his phone, took a picture of me, and started shouting, ‘pedophile, convicted pedophile!’ right in front of the street crowd,” the vlogger said.

The vlogger insists he was simply walking past, minding his own business, and that the doorman’s behaviour was both threatening and intended to incite hatred.

Police Watch, But Do Nothing

Two police officers witnessed the entire incident but reportedly failed to intervene. The YouTuber claims the officers stood by silently as the doorman pushed and slammed him against railings.

“Copper’s just witnessed him assaulting me, and they did nothing. They called for backup and then did nothing,” he said.

He later confronted the police, seeking answers and filing a complaint. However, he found the response frustratingly slow, with officers citing a busy night and conflicting accounts.

Verbal War and Growing Tensions

The confrontation escalated with exchanges of insults:

“You’re a troll,” shouted the doorman.

“You’re a keyboard warrior,” the vlogger fired back.

Both parties challenged each other to fights, with threats to go around the corner to settle scores.

Despite the verbal sparring, witnesses described the doorman backing off only after police arrived, and both men exchanged heated words but avoided physical escalation beyond the initial push.

YouTuber Demands Justice

The vlogger has made a formal complaint against the doorman and questioned the police’s inaction. He’s also called out alleged corruption, claiming officers were “clearly friends” with the security staff.

“I want all the footage — all the interactions from that night. That was assault, and inciting hatred is illegal,” he said.

He vows to keep pursuing the matter and urges anyone with information on the doorman to come forward.

Nightlife Scene Under Scrutiny

The incident raises eyebrows about security and policing standards on a busy Saturday night, with pubs seemingly staffed more by doormen than customers, and police accused of turning a blind eye.

As the nightlife evolves, stories like this highlight tensions between content creators, security personnel, and law enforcement — and the challenges of holding everyone accountable.

For now, the YouTuber plans to keep filming and pushing for answers, no matter the pushback. “You can’t just assault people because you don’t like them,” he warns.