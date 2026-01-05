Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom

Watch Live

A jaw-dropping video has gone viral showing a transgender gym-goer allegedly pleasuring themselves in a women’s bathroom stall at a Planet Fitness in Concord, California. The clip, recorded back in May 2025, only exploded over the weekend after gym member Grace Hutson shared it on TikTok.

Inside the Disturbing Incident

The footage captures the shadow of an unidentified person appearing to masturbate inside a bathroom stall. Grace Hutson, who was in the restroom when it happened, expressed her shock and later revealed she regrets not calling the police.

“At the end of the day, whether you’re transgender or not, you should not be stroking your s–t in the women’s bathroom,” Hutson said in a follow-up TikTok video.

She reported the incident to the gym staff, who were apparently clueless on how to respond. Her boyfriend stepped in and confronted the individual directly. But Hutson admitted:

“I was just really uncomfortable and wanted to say my piece and get the f–k out. Looking back, I have regrets — I should have done more. I should have called the cops.”

She added she feared backlash, saying, “I thought about it, but I was like there’s no way anything is gonna come of this. People are just gonna say I’m transphobic.”

Planet Fitness Silent as Controversy Rages

Requests for comment from Planet Fitness went unanswered. But the incident has reignited fierce debates around transgender access to women-only spaces — debates already inflamed by previous cases.

Just months earlier, Grammy-nominated singer Tish Hyman was booted from a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles after confronting a transgender woman who allegedly flashed male genitalia in the women’s locker room.

Tish Hyman: Voice for Women’s Safety

Ms Hyman, 42, has become a vocal campaigner against transgender women entering female spaces, calling for clear boundaries.

“Women and girls deserve truth, safety, and protection — not confusion, not denial, not lies dressed up as compassion. Sex is real. Boundaries matter. Reality matters,” she posted after the Concord video surfaced.

Her outspoken views stem from repeated incidents involving Alexis Black, a transgender woman previously convicted of domestic violence against an ex-wife when living as Grant Freeman. Black has been accused of exposing herself and harassing women at Gold’s Gym, allegations she denies.

Ongoing Storm Over Transgender Access in Female Facilities

This latest scandal lays bare the growing tensions and confusion over gym policies on transgender rights. Hutson’s reluctance to involve police over fears of being branded “transphobic” highlights a widespread dilemma among women sharing these spaces.

Alarmingly, gym staff words like “didn’t know how to handle” the event show many venues lack proper protocols for such scenarios.

The viral video’s resurgence proves social media’s power to stir up debate months after incidents occur.

With voices like Hyman’s gaining spotlight, and links to prior criminal cases like Black’s, the battle lines over who belongs in women-only spaces are only becoming sharper.

 

