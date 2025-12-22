Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable

Drama erupted at 4:10pm on Sunday, 21 December, as police and paramedics raced to Oxley Close, Bermondsey following reports of a shooting.

Two Victims Hit: Shoulder and Leg Wounds

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were rushed to hospital after being shot. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder, while the woman was hit in the leg. Thankfully, police confirm neither injury is life-threatening or life-changing.

Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet

Oxley Close remains cordoned off as detectives comb the scene for clues. So far, no arrests have been made. Cops are appealing to the public for any information that could crack the case.

Speak Up: Help Catch the Shooter