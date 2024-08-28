Shooting on Alexander Road, Enfield, Sparks Police Response

A shooting on a residential street in Enfield, North London, has sparked a significant police response. The incident occurred on Alexander Road in the early hours of Monday, August 26.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at approximately 12:38 am after reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers discovered a damaged vehicle and bullet casings at the location. Despite a thorough search, no victims were found at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed, “There were no victims located at the scene following reports of a firearm discharge.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are appealing for any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward. The shooting adds to a busy weekend for the Metropolitan Police, who were already dealing with a number of incidents, including arrests at the Notting Hill Carnival and a separate stabbing incident.

Residents in the area have expressed concern over the increase in violent incidents, with some calling for heightened security measures.

The police have urged anyone with information related to the shooting to contact them or report anonymously through Crimestoppers.