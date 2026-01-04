Chaos erupted on Broadway, Bexleyheath, in the early hours of January 4 after gunshots rang out just after 2am. Emergency services raced to the scene in a dramatic response.

Shooting Sparks Major Emergency Response

Paramedics, ambulance crews, and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance scrambled to help the victims. An ambulance helicopter was also dispatched to the scene, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Two Injured – One With Gunshot Wound, Another With Head Injury

News Shopper reports one person was treated on site for a gunshot wound. Another suffered a head injury and was rushed to hospital alongside the first victim. Both remain under medical care.

Official London Ambulance Service Statement

“We were called at 2.10am today (4 January) to reports of a shooting on Broadway, Bexleyheath. We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, and an incident response officer,” said a spokesperson. “We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated two people and took them to hospital.”

The police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police have been contacted for more details as the investigation unfolds.