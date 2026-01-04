Watch Live

DOUBLE Shooting Sparks Major Emergency Response in Bexleyheath

  • Updated: 00:34
  • , 5 January 2026
Armed Police Respond to Serious Stabbing on Brandon Estate in Southeast London

Chaos erupted on Broadway, Bexleyheath, in the early hours of January 4 after gunshots rang out just after 2am. Emergency services raced to the scene in a dramatic response.

Shooting Sparks Major Emergency Response

Paramedics, ambulance crews, and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance scrambled to help the victims. An ambulance helicopter was also dispatched to the scene, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Two Injured – One With Gunshot Wound, Another With Head Injury

News Shopper reports one person was treated on site for a gunshot wound. Another suffered a head injury and was rushed to hospital alongside the first victim. Both remain under medical care.

Official London Ambulance Service Statement

“We were called at 2.10am today (4 January) to reports of a shooting on Broadway, Bexleyheath. We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, and an incident response officer,” said a spokesperson.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated two people and took them to hospital.”

The police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police have been contacted for more details as the investigation unfolds.

Recommended for you

South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
NO GAS South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
OUTRAGE OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station
KNIFE ATTACK Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station

Must READ

Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

BREAKING

CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro

More For You

Police Appeal for Witnesses After Fatal A12 Collision in Boreham
FATAL MULTI VEHICLE COLLISION Tragedy on A120: Man Dies in Hit-and-Run Near Coggeshall
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
SNOW JOKE Arctic Snowstorm Set to Paralyse Britain This Weekend
RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria
SMASHED RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria
US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
CHAOS IN THE CARIBBEAN Hundreds of flights have been grounded after the US launched a dramatic surprise strike in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro.

More From UK News in Pictures

Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

BREAKING

LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting
CHAOS HITS LONDON Two Shootings and Stabbings Leave Five Hospitalised
Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
SHOOT OUT Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
SHOOTING SHOCKER Two Men Bailed After Chadwell Heath Shooting Shock
Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
M2 closed after life-changing collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
POLICE PROBE M2 closed after Fatal collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
DAY IN COURT Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
Armed Police Respond to Serious Stabbing on Brandon Estate in Southeast London
DOUBLE Shooting Sparks Major Emergency Response in Bexleyheath
Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
TEEN STILL MISSING Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
LIFE CHANGING M2 Shut Both Ways After Car and Motorbike Smash Near Sittingbourne
Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
RESCUED TURN TO RECOVERY OPERATION Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man

More From UKNIP

Hampshire Police Hunt for Missing New Milton Woman, 44
BRING HER HOME Hampshire Police Hunt for Missing New Milton Woman, 44
Veteran Dies Homeless After 12 Years of Service
DIES ALONE Veteran Dies Homeless After 12 Years of Service
Starmer Snubbed: No Call, No Heads-Up, No Respect
SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP DEAD Starmer Snubbed: No Call, No Heads-Up, No Respect
Person Struck by Train Near Gatwick Causes Major Rail Chaos
TRAVEL CHAOS Person Struck by Train Near Gatwick Causes Major Rail Chaos
error: Content is protected !!