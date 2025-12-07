Shop Worker Jailed for Offering Vape in Shocking Teen Sex Bid

Accrington Man Caught in Sick Deal

Aqib Mahmood, from Accrington, has been locked up after trying to bribe a 14-year-old girl for sex with a vape.

Mahmood was working at his dad’s shop in Warrington when he made the vile offer to the teenage girl. He initially denied all charges but finally pleaded guilty just before the victim was to testify.

Serious Charges and Guilty Plea

Two counts of causing/inciting sexual activity (victim aged 13-15, penetrative)

One count of causing/inciting sexual activity (non-penetrative)

One count of sexual assault

Judge Daniel Prowse ruled Mahmood had a clear sexual attraction to teenage girls and posed a serious risk to youngsters.

Harsh Sentence and Long-Term Restrictions

Mahmood was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. He also received a 20-year sexual harm prevention order and will remain on the sex offender register for life.

“It’s not unusual for offenders to struggle with remorse,” the judge said, acknowledging Mahmood’s late regret.

This case sends a strong warning to offenders who prey on children. Justice has been served.