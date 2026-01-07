Shoplifter Jailed After Flouting Store Ban in Ashford

A notorious Ashford shoplifter has been slammed back behind bars for brazenly breaking a court order banning him from all town shops.
Jessie Barton Defies Criminal Behaviour Order
Jessie Barton, 37, was slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) last August, barring him from entering multiple retail outlets, including the popular Ashford Designer Outlet.
But on New Year’s Day, Barton stormed into the Puma store and made off with £124 worth of clothes. Undeterred, he hit the Tommy Hilfiger shop the very next day, snatching items worth a hefty £361. CCTV captured Barton fleeing both stores, stuffing stolen goods into a bag.
Quick Police Action Nets Repeat Offender
police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police moved fast, issuing a warrant for Barton’s arrest. Officers found him just four hours after the second theft, walking along Beaver Road with five jumpers still sporting security tags. He was immediately arrested and charged with two counts of theft and two breaches of his CBO.
At Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Barton, who has no fixed address, admitted all offences. He was handed a three-month prison sentence on the spot.
Police Warn Repeat Offenders: Courts Mean Business
“The decision to return Barton to prison sends a clear message that repeat offending and breaches of Criminal Behaviour Orders will not be tolerated. These restrictions are put in place to protect our communities, and they carry serious consequences when ignored,” said Police Sergeant Sarah Williams.
“Thanks to the swift work of our officers, the offender was located within hours and found to be still in possession of stolen items, which ensured he was brought quickly to justice.”