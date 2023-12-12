Shoreham Dippers Make Waves for RNLI

The Shoreham RNLI has announced a remarkable achievement following its inaugural ‘December Dip’ event, which successfully raised a grand total of £4,000. The charity event, held at Kingston Beach, saw a brave group of 110 participants, or ‘dippers,’ bravely facing the cold, wet, and windy conditions to support the noble cause.

The event was not just a test of endurance against the chilly December waters, but also a significant fundraising effort. Each participant gathered sponsorships, contributing to the impressive total sum raised. The funds are earmarked for the RNLI’s lifesaving work, a crucial aspect of community safety in coastal areas.

A spokesperson for Shoreham RNLI expressed immense gratitude, stating, “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our first December Dip. It’s heartwarming to see the community come together in such a spirited way to support our lifesavers.”

Photo – Sussex News

Special appreciation was extended to the Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club and the Shoreham Sailing Club. The latter provided a crew member for the Sussex Yacht Club safety boat, ensuring the event was not only fun but safe for all participants. Steve Howlett, a member of the Littlehampton Lifeboat crew, was also commended for his role in enhancing the festive atmosphere with music and announcements.

The event also saw the participation and support of the St John Ambulance crew, ensuring medical safety, and Bentley’s Smokehouse of Bexhill, which contributed to the event’s success.