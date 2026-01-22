Fire crews in Shoreham have blasted a fire safety warning after tackling a blaze sparked by an e-bike battery earlier this month.

Battery Blaze at Church Green

At 2.28pm on Monday, 12 January, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) raced to a small fire in the open at Church Green, Shoreham. The culprit? A lithium-ion battery from an e-bike conversion kit that went into thermal runaway, sparking flames and risking serious damage.

E-bike conversion kits let riders add electric motors to regular bikes. But these kits often need separate batteries and chargers. Mix and match the wrong ones, and you’re playing with fire – literally.

Firefighters Act Fast to Cool Inferno

On arrival, the firefighters wasted no time. They dunked the battery in water to cool it down and used thermal imaging cameras to keep a close watch on its temperature.

“E-bike conversion kits are growing in popularity but pose a serious fire risk when incompatible batteries and chargers are used,” warned Crew Commander Mike Wattam. “Always buy electronics, batteries, and chargers from trusted retailers to meet UK safety standards.”

Experts Urge Caution and Professional Help

Station Manager Darren Wickings, head of the lithium-ion safety group LIBERATE, stressed the need for professional installations:

“Get e-bike conversions done by a pro. Follow all manufacturer instructions. Don’t tweak batteries, chargers, or motors yourself. Only use the correct charger. Charge batteries on flat surfaces, never leave them unattended or overnight. Check smoke alarms near charging spots and never block escape routes with charging bikes or scooters.”

The LIBERATE group keeps a watchful eye on lithium-ion battery dangers and shares vital safety tips with over 220 organisations, including fire services and waste firms.

Stay Safe: Don’t Let Your E-Bike Battery Get Out of Control

This latest fire is a sharp wake-up call about the dangers lurking in poorly handled e-bike conversion kits and lithium-ion batteries. Follow safety advice to keep your ride – and home – out of harm’s way.