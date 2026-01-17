Watch Live

JAILED Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest

  • Updated: 22:10
  • , 17 January 2026
Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest

A man who blasted a shotgun at a house in Rotherham has been locked up after cops swooped just hours later. Fast detective work cracked the case wide open.

Gunfire Rocks Rawmarsh Home

On 25 November 2024 at 6:18pm, police raced to Dawson Avenue in Rawmarsh following reports of a firearm being discharged at a property. Armed officers found clear evidence of a shotgun blast but, luckily, no one was hurt.

Threats, CCTV and Swift Justice

Officers dug deeper and uncovered an earlier incident at the same address. Witnesses revealed the suspect had threatened the homeowner, warning he would “shoot the lot of you.”

Investigations quickly pointed to Craig Berridge, 46, from Grange Road, Rawmarsh. Just over two hours after the shooting, he was in custody and ready for questioning.

CCTV footage captured Berridge, wearing the same clothes he was arrested in, aiming and firing the shotgun at the house. Additional clips showed him making threats before the shooting.

Six Years Behind Bars for Firearm Offender

Berridge faced serious charges including possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear, carrying a knife in public, and affray. He pleaded guilty to all counts.

On Wednesday 14 January, Sheffield Crown Court sentenced him to six years in prison with an extra four years on extended licence.

