Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired in the car park of Jackson Police Department has confirmed.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Jackson Madison County General Hospital, at 620 Skyline Drive, following reports of gunfire near the Emergency Department.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene and located a crime scene inside a vehicle in the hospital car park. A search of the area, supported by K9 units, led to the recovery of two firearms.

Three People Detained

Two men and one woman were quickly detained in connection with the incident, police said. At this stage, it remains unclear whether the discharge of the firearms was accidental or intentional.

No Injuries Reported

Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and preliminary enquiries suggest the incident appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigation Ongoing

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson Police Department on 731-425-8400, or Crime Stoppers on 731-424-8477.

Police have said further updates will be issued as the investigation progresses.