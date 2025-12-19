Watch Live

ULEZ EXPLOSION Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosion That Damaged ULEZ Camera to face trial

  • Updated: 11:56
  • , 19 December 2025
Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosion That Damaged ULEZ Camera to face trial

Kevin Rees, 63, from Harcourt Avenue, Sidcup, has been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or seriously damage property.

The Met Police revealed Rees was arrested by counter-terrorism officers after a crude improvised explosive device (IED) went off on Willersley Avenue around 6.45pm on December 6, 2024. The blast damaged a ULEZ enforcement camera.

Health Issues Delay Court Appearance

Rees missed a pre-trial review at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, December 18, due to ill health.

The court will decide whether he is fit for a standard criminal trial or if alternative legal proceedings are necessary. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 6.

Similar Case Sees Camera Saboteur Avoid Jail

In a related ULEZ case this October, Stephen Harwood-Stamper, 63, was given a community order for cutting down a ULEZ camera with an angle grinder.

“I lost my job and embarrassed my children because of what I did,” Harwood-Stamper told the court.

Recommended for you

Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing
FATAL CRASH Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing
Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack
Man Busted Over Smethwick Shooting and Drug Bust
BUSTED Man Busted Over Smethwick Shooting and Drug Bust
Police have found the body of missing student Aryan Sharma, sparking sadness across Leicestershire
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Police have found the body of missing student Aryan Sharma, sparking sadness across Leicestershire

Must READ

Blaze Breaks Out at Derby Home – Railway Terrace Sealed Off
HOUSE INFERNO Blaze Breaks Out at Derby Home – Railway Terrace Sealed Off
BANNED Drunk Driver Banned and Fined After Car Packed with Beer Cans
JAILED Cousins Jailed Over Deadly Chatham Crash That Killed Jason Bale
Breaking News UKNIP 57
AVOID THE AREA Bus Crashes Into Fordingbridge Chemist causing major damage
Driver 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Car Swept Away in Flooded Ford at Godshill
LUCKY ESCAPE Driver ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Car Swept Away in Flooded Ford at Godshill
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Woman Found Dead in Southwark
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving eight vehicles
HORROR CRASH A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving eight vehicles
Tragedy at Oldham Asda: Pensioner Killed by Van in Car Park
FATAL ENDING Tragedy at Oldham Asda: Pensioner Killed by Van in Car Park
How to Develop Habits That Last: Simple, Effective Techniques
How to Develop Habits That Last: Simple, Effective Techniques
Wiltshire Air Ambulance Responds to Serious Crash on A30 in Dorset
CHILDREN HURT Wiltshire Air Ambulance Responds to Serious Crash on A30 in Dorset

More For You

Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route
DO NOT TRAVEL Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route
Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing
FIVE DEAD Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing
Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years
PREDATORY OFFENDER Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years
Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government
SILENT WAR Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government

More From UK News in Pictures

ROAD TO NOWHERE Traffic Chaos Hits M20 for Fourth Day Running
Ex-Woking Teacher Nabbed for Third Child Sex Assault
DARK PAST Ex-Woking Teacher Nabbed for Third Child Sex Assault
Tragic Death of Northamptonshire Cop After Crash on Duty – UKNIP
GROSS CONDUCT Ex-Special Constable Would’ve Been Sacked for Assault
Pro-Life Campaigner First to Face Charges Under UK’s New Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones
PRAY SPARKS BATTLE Pro-Life Campaigner First to Face Charges Under UK’s New Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones
Andrew Tate And His Brother Tristan Charged With Rape In The Uk
TOXIC Kids aged 11 to face mandatory anti-misogyny lessons in new Government crackdown
Cleethorpes man locked up for brutal sexual abuse and controlling behaviour
JAILED Cleethorpes man locked up for brutal sexual abuse and controlling behaviour
Grey Seal Pups Bounce Back at Donna Nook
PUP NUMBERS Grey Seal Pups Bounce Back at Donna Nook
Wartime Codebreaker Ruth Bourne Dies at 98
CODE CRACKER Wartime Codebreaker Ruth Bourne Dies at 98
Thieves Target Didcot Co-op in Bold Tobacco Robberies
MANHUNT Thieves Target Didcot Co-op in Bold Tobacco Robberies
Three Men Rob Man on Train – Police Release CCTV Shots
TRAIN ROBBING TRIO Three Men Rob Man on Train – Police Release CCTV Shots
Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield
DEADLY BRAWL Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield
Sex Assault Horror on Victoria Line – Police Hunt Mystery Man
TARGETED ATTACKS Sex Assault Horror on Victoria Line – Police Hunt Mystery Man
Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead in New Hampshire
"WE GOT HIM" Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead in New Hampshire
FLOODY HELL Water Main Burst Halts Trains Between Liverpool Street and Hertford East
Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
SHOCK THEFT Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
Scaffolding Crash Crushes Cars on Hove Seafront
CARS WRECKED Scaffolding Crash Crushes Cars on Hove Seafront

More From UKNIP

Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets
BANNED Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets
Missing Teen Spotted on Warminster Station Platform
FIND HER Missing Teen Spotted on Warminster Station Platform
EU Gridlocked Over €90bn Russian Cash for Ukraine
FROZEN FUNDS EU Gridlocked Over €90bn Russian Cash for Ukraine
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes