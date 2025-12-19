Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosion That Damaged ULEZ Camera to face trial

Kevin Rees, 63, from Harcourt Avenue, Sidcup, has been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or seriously damage property.

The Met Police revealed Rees was arrested by counter-terrorism officers after a crude improvised explosive device (IED) went off on Willersley Avenue around 6.45pm on December 6, 2024. The blast damaged a ULEZ enforcement camera.

Health Issues Delay Court Appearance

Rees missed a pre-trial review at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, December 18, due to ill health.

The court will decide whether he is fit for a standard criminal trial or if alternative legal proceedings are necessary. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 6.

Similar Case Sees Camera Saboteur Avoid Jail

In a related ULEZ case this October, Stephen Harwood-Stamper, 63, was given a community order for cutting down a ULEZ camera with an angle grinder.