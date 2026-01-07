Kevin Rees, 63, from Harcourt Avenue in Sidcup, has been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious property damage. The charge follows a counter-terror probe into a low-grade improvised explosive device (IED) that damaged a camera on Willersley Avenue on December 6, 2024.

Fit to Plead Despite Health Concerns

Rees had reportedly been in poor health. However, Woolwich crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court revealed on Wednesday, January 7, that two doctors confirmed he is fit to plead and take part in court proceedings.

Next Steps in Court

He is due to enter a plea on Friday, January 9. If he denies the charge, his trial will start the following Monday.

UILZ Camera Attacks Continue

This case echoes a separate incident last October when Stephen Harwood-Stamper, also 63, received a community order for cutting down a ULEZ camera. Harwood-Stamper used an angle grinder to take down the device before it was destroyed.