Transport for London (TfL) is gearing up for one of its most ambitious projects yet with the impending arrival of the Silvertown Tunnel, set to reshape travel across the River Thames in the capital.

This state-of-the-art tunnel is poised to link the Greenwich Peninsula with East London, offering a solution to the longstanding issue of “chronic congestion” at the Blackwall Tunnel while enhancing connectivity through improved public transport links.

Spanning a length of 1.4 kilometers, the Silvertown Tunnel will consist of twin bores, heralding a significant addition to London’s infrastructure—the first of its kind in over three decades.

In contrast to its Victorian-era counterpart, TfL envisions Silvertown as a modern, commuter-friendly thoroughfare, boasting wider roads and the potential incorporation of walking and cycling facilities within the tunnel itself.

Anticipating quicker transit times compared to the Blackwall Tunnel by a minimum of 20 minutes, Silvertown aims to alleviate the burden of traffic congestion on some of London’s most heavily polluted routes.

When Will Silvertown Tunnel Open?

While TfL projects the completion and public opening of the Silvertown Tunnel in 2025, an exact inauguration date remains pending confirmation.

Cost and Funding

The Silvertown Tunnel comes with a hefty price tag, with a budget totalling £2.2 billion. Approximately £1 billion has been allocated for construction costs, with the remaining £1.2 billion to be disbursed over 25 years in annual installments.

Endorsed by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan as a critical link from the Thames to East London, the project underscores TfL’s commitment to enhancing London’s transportation infrastructure.

Tolls and Traffic Management

To manage traffic flow effectively across both the Blackwall and Silvertown Tunnels, tolls will be implemented starting in the summer of 2025. While specific toll charges are yet to be finalized, preliminary estimates suggest fees ranging between £3 and £5 for each passage through the tunnel.

As London prepares to embrace the dawn of a new era in cross-river travel, the Silvertown Tunnel stands as a testament to the city’s ongoing commitment to innovation and progress in urban mobility.