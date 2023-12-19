Singapore Airlines Launches New Direct Flight from London Gatwick to Singapore

Singapore Airlines has announced the launch of a new direct flight service, connecting London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport. Starting 22 June 2024, this route will operate five times a week, enhancing the airline’s UK network and providing passengers with increased accessibility to Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

This new service from London Gatwick (LGW) is set to complement Singapore Airlines’ existing schedule, which includes four daily flights from London Heathrow and five weekly flights from Manchester. With this addition, Singapore Airlines will offer a total of 38 direct flights per week from the UK to Singapore, the highest frequency provided by any carrier on this route.

Passengers travelling on the new LGW route will experience the comfort and efficiency of the Airbus A350-900. This aircraft is celebrated for its fuel efficiency and reduced noise levels. It features a three-class configuration, with 42 seats in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class, and 187 in Economy Class, catering to a range of passenger needs and preferences.

One of the most significant advantages of this new route is the early arrival time in Singapore, which is strategically planned to facilitate smooth and quick transfers to other flights heading to Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Notably, Singapore Airlines will offer the fastest connecting service from the UK to Sydney, Australia, with a total travel time of approximately 21 hours and 40 minutes.

The flight schedule is designed for convenience and efficiency. Flights will depart from London Gatwick at 10:15 am, arriving in Singapore the following day at 06:20 am local time. The return flights will leave Singapore at 11:35 pm, landing back at Gatwick at 06:25 am the next morning. This schedule ensures that passengers can make the most of their time, whether travelling for business or leisure.

This new route by Singapore Airlines marks a significant expansion in their service offerings, reaffirming their commitment to providing world-class connectivity and travel experiences to their customers.