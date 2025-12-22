Sinkhole Strands Boats and Sparks Major Incident in Shropshire

A sinkhole and landslip on a Shropshire canal caused havoc early today, leaving three boats stranded and forcing the emergency evacuation of around 10 people near the Welsh border. Authorities swiftly declared a major incident amid dramatic rescue scenes in Whitchurch’s Chemistry area.

Terrified Boater Describes Moment Canal Collapsed Beneath Him

Seventy-five-year-old Bob Wood woke to a nightmare as he slept on his canal boat. “I thought I was in the middle of a big storm,” he said, recalling how the boat suddenly tilted and water drained rapidly beneath him.

“I jumped on the back and stepped off and that bit was going down at that second. The back went eight foot in the air and I landed on my front.”

His harrowing escape highlights how quickly the sinkhole opened under the moored vessels, though thankfully no one was injured.

Emergency Services Race to Stabilise Scene, Residents Evacuated

West Mercia Police declared a major incident and set up a multi-agency response led by the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group. Fire crews from six stations tackled the crisis.

Water flow was stabilised by 8.30am

Search and rescue operations were paused

About 12 residents evacuated to a welfare centre at the old Whitchurch Police Station

Nearby residents warned to steer clear while investigations continue

Area Manager Scott Hurford of Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed: “No persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported.”

He added a stern warning: “Please do not approach from either direction. We will provide updates in due course.”

Local Councillor Calls It a ‘Miracle’ No One Was Harmed

Councillor Sho Abdul, representing Whitchurch West, expressed relief: “The lack of casualties is an absolute miracle.”

Police and emergency teams remain on scene, continuing to assess environmental risks and safeguard local homes. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area to keep operations running smoothly..