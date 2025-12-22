Watch Live

MAJOR INCIDENT Sinkhole Strands Boats and Sparks Major Incident in Shropshire

  • Updated: 17:42
  • , 22 December 2025
Sinkhole Strands Boats and Sparks Major Incident in Shropshire

A sinkhole and landslip on a Shropshire canal caused havoc early today, leaving three boats stranded and forcing the emergency evacuation of around 10 people near the Welsh border. Authorities swiftly declared a major incident amid dramatic rescue scenes in Whitchurch’s Chemistry area.

Terrified Boater Describes Moment Canal Collapsed Beneath Him

Seventy-five-year-old Bob Wood woke to a nightmare as he slept on his canal boat. “I thought I was in the middle of a big storm,” he said, recalling how the boat suddenly tilted and water drained rapidly beneath him.

“I jumped on the back and stepped off and that bit was going down at that second. The back went eight foot in the air and I landed on my front.”

His harrowing escape highlights how quickly the sinkhole opened under the moored vessels, though thankfully no one was injured.

Emergency Services Race to Stabilise Scene, Residents Evacuated

West Mercia Police declared a major incident and set up a multi-agency response led by the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group. Fire crews from six stations tackled the crisis.

  • Water flow was stabilised by 8.30am
  • Search and rescue operations were paused
  • About 12 residents evacuated to a welfare centre at the old Whitchurch Police Station
  • Nearby residents warned to steer clear while investigations continue

Area Manager Scott Hurford of Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed: “No persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported.”

He added a stern warning: “Please do not approach from either direction. We will provide updates in due course.”

Local Councillor Calls It a ‘Miracle’ No One Was Harmed

Councillor Sho Abdul, representing Whitchurch West, expressed relief: “The lack of casualties is an absolute miracle.”

Police and emergency teams remain on scene, continuing to assess environmental risks and safeguard local homes. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area to keep operations running smoothly..

Recommended for you

M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
ALL TRAFFIC BEING HELD M2 Chaos: Serious Crash Brings Kent Coastbound Traffic to a Standstill
Woman and Lover Jailed for Attempted Murder Plot
LOVE AFFAIR TURNS DEADLY Woman and Lover Jailed for Attempted Murder Plot
Chatham Woman Busted for Arson After Fire Destroys Jaguar
ARSON CHARGES Chatham Woman Busted for Arson After Fire Destroys Jaguar
major-incident-declared-as-sinkhole-hits-whitchurch-canal-1766395742-vprr2a
FIRST PICTURE Major Incident Declared as Sinkhole Hits Whitchurch Canal in Shropshire

Must READ

Teen Dies After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Tottenham Crash – UKNIP
FATAL CRASH 79-Year-Old Dies After Horror Crash in Pinner – Police Hunt Witnesses
Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks
LIFELONG DAMAGE Rotherham Rapists Jailed 25 Years After Shocking Attacks
Emergency Alert at Sainsbury's Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response
STORE EVACUATED Emergency Alert at Sainsbury’s Alton: Refrigerant Leak Sparks Mass Response
Two Teens Killed as Tesla Taxi Crashes Into Tree After Christmas Night Out
TAXI DRIVER ARRESTED Two Teens Killed as Tesla Taxi Crashes Into Tree After Christmas Night Out
Man Arrested in Birmingham Over People Smuggling Ad Blitz
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Arrested in Birmingham Over People Smuggling Ad Blitz
Flashy Porsche Thieves Nabbed After £1 Million Crime Spree
CRIME SPREE Flashy Porsche Thieves Nabbed After £1 Million Crime Spree
Five Guilty Over Teen's Shocking Murder in Manchester
GUILTY Five Guilty Over Teen’s Shocking Murder in Manchester
TfL Bans All London Buses on Christmas Day
NO SERVICE TfL Bans All London Buses on Christmas Day
Tragic Crash in Bolton Claims Two Lives
DRIVER ARRESTED Tragic Crash in Bolton Claims Two Lives
Drug Suspect Caught in Sussex’s First Live Facial Recognition Arrest
CRIME FIGHTING TOOL Drug Suspect Caught in Sussex’s First Live Facial Recognition Arrest

More For You

BREAKING

Emergency services scrambled to Walthamstow drama
ON GOING INCIDENT Emergency services scrambled to Walthamstow drama
Two Teens Nabbed After Over 40 Cars Ransacked Near Canterbury
CRIME SPREE Two Teens Nabbed After Over 40 Cars Ransacked Near Canterbury
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman in Bath
FIND ROBYN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman in Bath
Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: Everything You Need to Know
FAMILIAR FACES Call the Midwife 2025 Christmas Special: Everything You Need to Know

More From UK News in Pictures

Chris Rea Dead: 'Driving Home For Christmas' Singer Dies Aged 74
MUSIC LEGEND Chris Rea Dead: ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ Singer Dies Aged 74
Wiltshire Police crack down on drug supply ring with multiple arrests
FIVE ARRESTED Wiltshire Police crack down on drug supply ring with multiple arrests
Mother of Six Dies After Brutal Attack in Almondbury

BREAKING

MURDER INVESIGATION Mother of Six Dies After Brutal Attack in Almondbury
Prisoner Dies After Restraint at Royal Lancaster Infirmary – No Further Action for Officer
IN THE CLEAR Prisoner Dies After Restraint at Royal Lancaster Infirmary – No Further Action for Officer
Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth
BURGLARY BUSTED Cops Hunt Man After PS5 and Perfume Swipe in Bournemouth
Sinkhole Strands Boats and Sparks Major Incident in Shropshire
MAJOR INCIDENT Sinkhole Strands Boats and Sparks Major Incident in Shropshire
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
SEX ATTACK Tradesman Charged with Sexual Assault in Gillingham Home
Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable

BREAKING

COUPLE SHOT Shoot-Out Shocker in Bermondsey: Two Hurt but Stable
Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts
SERIAL OFFENDER Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts
Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found
DRUGS BUST Big Bust in Dorset: Drug Dealer Locked Up After Massive Haul Found
Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash
BADLY HURT Woman Seriously Injured in Kingsbridge Crash
Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown
CHRISTAMS CRACKDOWN Speed Demons Nabbed in Broadstairs Police Crackdown

BREAKING

FULL EMERGENCY Edinburgh Airport on Full Alert After Ryanair Plane Hits Fuel Truck
Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard
POLICE PROBE Two Men Arrested After Four Dead Pigs Found in Grimsby Backyard
Terror at 30,000ft: Air France Jet Plummets After Engine Explodes
ENGINE EXPLOSION Terror at 30,000ft: Air France Jet Plummets After Engine Explodes
Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase
HIGH SPEED CHASE Disqualified Driver Jailed After Ramming Police Car in High-Speed Chase

More From UKNIP

PICTURED AND NAMED Senior Russian General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb
Buying Virtual Phone Numbers for Freelancers and Online Professionals
Buying Virtual Phone Numbers for Freelancers and Online Professionals
Urgent: Missing Woman Last Spotted in Middlesbrough
FIND CAITLIN Urgent: Missing Woman Last Spotted in Middlesbrough
Queen’s Sir Brian May Drops Unheard 1974 Track This Christmas
RARE GEM Queen’s Sir Brian May Drops Unheard 1974 Track This Christmas