Sir David Attenborough Returns to Present “Planet Earth III”: A Spectacular Finale to the Iconic Series

In an exciting announcement that has thrilled nature enthusiasts around the globe, BBC Studios Natural History Unit has officially confirmed that Sir David Attenborough will be gracing the screens once again as he presents the long-awaited “Planet Earth III.” This final instalment of the critically acclaimed and award-winning series promises to be a mesmerising exploration of our planet’s wonders and vulnerabilities.

Mike Gunton, the Series Producer, expressed his elation about Sir David Attenborough’s involvement, stating, “Planet Earth wouldn’t be Planet Earth without David, so I’m delighted he is presenting the third series. As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen.”

The series begins with a captivating opening sequence set against the backdrop of the picturesque British countryside. The filming took place at the exact location where Charles Darwin once pondered his groundbreaking ideas about evolution. This choice of setting is no coincidence, as it perfectly aligns with the theme of the series, aiming to remind viewers of both the awe-inspiring beauty and the delicate fragility of our planet.

Sir David Attenborough, known for his profound connection to the natural world, shares his insights and reflections from this iconic location. The breathtaking scenes captured during this shoot capture the essence of Planet Earth’s allure, coupled with the urgency to safeguard it for future generations.

“Planet Earth III” is an 8-episode series, each lasting 60 minutes, meticulously crafted by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. The production is a collaboration between BBC America and The Open University, with Mike Gunton serving as the Executive Producer and Matt Brandon as the Series Producer. The project received the green light from Charlotte Moore, the BBC Director of Content, marking it as a highly anticipated addition to the network’s programming lineup.

Viewers across the world can eagerly anticipate the premiere of “Planet Earth III” on BBC One later this year. With Sir David Attenborough’s narrative prowess and the series’ reputation for delivering awe-inspiring visuals, this final chapter is poised to be a profound exploration of our planet’s natural splendours and the pressing need for their preservation. As anticipation mounts, audiences can prepare for yet another remarkable journey into the heart of Earth’s extraordinary landscapes.