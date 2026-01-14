Watch Live

Sir Keir lashes out at Reform UK and Elon Musk over AI scandal

  Updated: 14:39
  14 January 2026
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal

 

Sir Keir Starmer slammed Reform UK’s stance on Elon Musk as “disgusting” after it emerged that Musk’s X platform backtracked over its Grok AI chatbot creating non-consensual intimate images of women and children.

Elon Musk caves after government pressure

The Prime Minister revealed in the Commons that X has agreed to comply fully with UK law following fierce government warnings. Ministers threatened to strip the social media giant of its right to self-regulate after Grok’s AI was found digitally undressing women and kids without consent.

Labour MP Emily Darlington grilled Sir Keir during PMQs, urging him to hold Musk accountable:

“If reports are correct, Elon Musk has climbed down under pressure from this Government. Stripping women naked without consent, whether online or offline, is abuse. We do not yet know whether X’s promises can be trusted. This isn’t just an X problem. So will the Prime Minister join me and the nation in making clear that no app or AI company will be allowed to get away with abuse?”

Starmer: Grok and X AI are “disgusting and shameful”

Sir Keir confirmed the government was informed early today that X is taking action. But he refused to ease up:

“The actions of Grok and X are disgusting and shameful. Turning this abuse into a premium service is horrific. We will take action. If X doesn’t comply, Ofcom has our full backing. New laws are coming. Ofcom’s investigation continues.”

Bitter row with Reform UK over Online Safety Act

The Prime Minister fired a fiery broadside at Reform UK, which initially condemned the AI scandal but then backed Musk. Starmer branded their position “disgusting.”

He slammed Reform UK’s call to scrap the Online Safety Act, which protects children from harmful content like suicide and eating disorder material. “That’s an absolute disgrace. Reform clearly knows nothing about child protection,” he said.

Government cracks down with fresh laws and Ofcom probe

  • Plans underway to criminalize non-consensual intimate images
  • Proposed ban on AI tools designed to create fake nude images
  • Ofcom tasked with tough independent investigation
  • PM warned Labour MPs: “If X can’t control Grok, we will”

Musk’s move to restrict Grok’s creepy “naked AI” feature to premium users was branded “horrific” by the PM, accusing X of monetizing abuse.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage had condemned the AI images initially but the party soon flip-flopped to defend Musk, sparking Sir Keir’s sharp rebuke.

 

