  • Updated: 20:21
  • , 17 January 2026
Keir Starmer Sparks Controversy Over Migration Treaty Proposal with Germany

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has fired a sharp rebuke at US President Donald Trump’s tariff threat, calling it “completely wrong.” The furious row erupted after Trump demanded Britain back America’s controversial bid to buy Greenland – a Danish territory.

Trump Slaps Punitive Tariffs on UK Goods

Trump announced a 10% tariff on all UK exports starting February 1, set to soar to 25% by June unless Britain falls in line with the Greenland deal. The White House is using economic muscle to force London’s hand on the Arctic showdown.

Starmer Stands Firm: Greenland Belongs to Denmark

Starmer made it crystal clear: “Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes.” He flat-out refused to let trade policy be held hostage to territorial demands.

Warning Shots Fired Over NATO Unity

Flagging Arctic security’s crucial role in NATO, Starmer slammed Trump for weaponising tariffs against allies. “Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong,” he said.

Urgent talks with the US are underway as the UK tries to defuse the crisis before the tariffs kick in, setting the stage for high-stakes diplomacy. The tariff threat signals a new rift in the traditionally solid UK-US alliance, with London choosing unity over bowing to American pressure.

