Starmer Sparks Backlash After Congratulating Lando Norris on F1 Title

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer landed himself in hot water after publicly applauding British racing ace Lando Norris for his first-ever Formula 1 World Championship win. Taking to social media, Starmer hailed Norris as “Britain’s new F1 champion,” calling his season “unbelievable” and “so well deserved.”

PM’s Appearance at McLaren Bash Slams the Brakes on Celebrations

But the PM’s visit to a McLaren staff gathering in Surrey on Monday didn’t go down well. Critics accused Starmer of crashing the party and soaking up glory he hadn’t earned. One commenter branded him “the ultimate buzz killer” for throwing a dampener over the festive mood.

Speaking at the event, Starmer reflected on Norris’s tearful post-race interview. “It’s amazing to be here the day after Lando won yesterday,” he said. “I hope you’ve all got a smile on your faces because that interview with him afterwards—very emotional—was something special.”

He also spotlighted Norris’s shoutout to his McLaren team, reminding staff success is a collective effort. “Take pride in your role in achieving an incredible result,” Starmer urged.

Social Media Roars Back: “Keir Sucked the Life Out of Their Success”

The response online was swift and scathing. One user mocked, “Yesterday McLaren workers were celebrating their driver winning the World Championship. Today they endure Keir Starmer sucking the life out of their success.” Another cracked, “You can see the joy leaving their bodies. They wanted a pint and a party; instead, they got a lecture from the Regional Manager of Dullville.”

Some even compared Starmer unfavourably to ex-footballer John Terry, calling him “a weasel of a man” for hijacking the celebrations.

Lando Norris: Britain’s New F1 Hero

Norris sealed his maiden world title at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Finishing third, he clinched the crown by two points over defending champ Max Verstappen. At 25, he joins a select list as the 11th British driver to claim Formula 1’s biggest prize.

The star was visibly moved after the race, breaking down in tears during his post-race interview and paying heartfelt thanks to his parents for their unwavering support.