Sittingbourne man charged for offences at Gillingham football match

Charges have been made against a man for offences allegedly committed at a football match in Gillingham.

At around 4pm on Saturday 28 October 2023 at Priestfield Stadium, while responding to a separate incident, a man was cautioned for his behaviour. It is alleged he became confrontational and verbally abused the attending officers. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

A subsequent search led to the seizure of a small quantity of cocaine.

Jake Harling, of Blenheim Road, Sittingbourne, was later charged with possessing cocaine, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, being drunk in a sports ground, possessing a prohibited substance on entering a sporting event, and a public order offence.

The 18-year-old is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 December 2023.