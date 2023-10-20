Six arrests have been made in connection with a drugs cultivation in Folkestone

Kent Police had initially been called at 5.35am on Friday 20 October 2023 following a report of concern that a man had potentially fallen from a building. On attendance to Guildhall Street, a large cannabis cultivation was located at the building. The man, who was not seriously injured, was arrested and taken to hospital. A further four men have also been arrested at the property.

Earlier the same morning, local police located a vehicle in Shellons Street, which had false plates and was suspected to be stolen from Essex. Cannabis was located in the vehicle. The occupant, a 34-year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, vehicle theft and possessing drugs with intent to supply, and taken in to custody.

Officers are expected to remain in the area while enquiries into the two incidents, which are being treated as linked, continue.