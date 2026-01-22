Fire Breaks Out on Fifth Floor

Firefighters scrambled to tackle a blaze in a fifth-floor flat on Godman Road, Chadwell St Mary, this evening. Six fire crews rushed to the scene to bring the flames under control.

Residents Follow Stay Put Policy

Station Manager Russ Freeman praised residents for sticking to the stay put advice. He said, “Thank you to all the residents who followed the stay put policy within this building. This meant we could get crews inside the affected flat quickly and put the fire out as quickly as possible.”

Ongoing Safety Checks and Investigation

Firefighters remained on site after extinguishing the fire, checking on residents and securing the scene. Station Manager Freeman added, “Crews will be on scene for a little while longer, working to make the scene safe and are checking in with residents. Tomorrow, we’ll work to carry out a fire investigation to determine the cause.”