HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Six Hurt in Shocking Metal Bar Attack at Newton-Le-Willows Hospital

  • Updated: 14:41
  • , 31 December 2025
Chaos erupted yesterday afternoon at Newton Community Hospital in Newton-le-Willows when a man attacked six people with a metal bar. The victims suffered head lacerations, bruises, and injuries to their arms and hands but are all now in stable condition.

Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Suspect Under Mental Health Act

Merseyside Police confirmed a 20-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows, originally from Afghanistan, was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including six counts of Section 18 wounding, affray, and criminal damage. He is currently detained under the Mental Health Act.

The metal bar used in the assault has been recovered for forensic tests. Investigators are questioning witnesses and analysing CCTV footage as the scene remains cordoned off at the hospital.

Community on Edge as Police Boost Patrols

A mobile police station has been set up at the hospital, and officers are conducting high-visibility patrols in the area. Police are encouraging anyone with concerns or information to come forward.

St Helens Local Policing Superintendent Sarah Rotherham said: “We understand that this incident would have caused concern for the local community and I hope the public feel reassured by the increased police presence. I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers or contact their local police station.”

How to Help

If you witnessed the attack or have any information, contact Merseyside Police via social media @MerPolCC, quoting reference 25001060801. Alternatively, report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website.

