Six Burglars Jailed for Over 54 Years After Massive South East Crime Spree

  , 19 December 2025
Six prolific burglars have been locked up for a combined total of more than 54 years. They were caught following a massive investigation into a crime spree that hit dozens of homes across the South East of England.

Spate of Burglaries Across Surrey and Beyond

Surrey Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit cracked down on a gang responsible for 53 burglaries from November 2024 to March 2025. Their targets spanned Surrey, Sussex, London, Thames Valley, Hertfordshire, and Essex.

In Surrey alone, thieves struck in numerous towns including Windlesham, Weybridge, Epsom, Stanwell, Egham, Englefield Green, Bisley, Staines, Chertsey, Frimley, and Tadworth.

Highly Organised Gang Using Cutting-Edge Tactics

  • The gang operated with ruthless precision, using stolen cars with cloned number plates.
  • They deliberately left mobile phones behind or kept them switched off.
  • They attempted to wipe forensic evidence by cleaning crime scenes.

But police were a step ahead. A high-tech surveillance operation used CCTV, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and drones to monitor the suspects and link them to multiple offences.

Busted at the Height of Crime Spree

In March, cops swooped and arrested the gang members caught red-handed in a stolen vehicle loaded with stolen goods.

At Kingston Crown Court on 17 December, all six men pleaded guilty and were sentenced:

  • Felix McCann, 33, Wembley: 10 years 10 months for 16 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary
  • Michael Purcell, 34, Aylesbury: 8 years for 10 offences
  • Patrick Nolan, 35, London: 10 years 10 months for 19 offences
  • George Price, 34, St Helens: 10 years 2 months for 21 offences
  • Lawrence Connors, 32, Hayes: 11 years 10 months for 11 offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order
  • Miles Doran, 36, Pinner: 2 years 8 months for one burglary and one attempted burglary

“These were organised criminals relentlessly targeting ordinary homes,” said Detective Chief Inspector Antony Leadbeatter. “This was burglary on an industrial scale. Our message is clear – if you target Surrey, we will target you.”

The police operation has sent a strong warning to criminals across the region – crime does not pay when law enforcement are this relentless.

