Six local businesses, including a Turkish restaurant, have been hit with fines amounting to thousands of pounds for employing illegal workers, according to the Government’s quarterly round-up.

Among the establishments penalized is Smoque, a Turkish restaurant operated by Mezze Dining 2 LTD, located on Ringers Road in Bromley. The restaurant has been fined a hefty sum of £30,000.

East Hill Groceries, situated on East Hill in Dartford, received a fine of £10,000 for similar violations.

Not Only Thursday Ltd, a catering business based on Lansbury Crescent in Dartford, faces a penalty of £15,000.

Robierfiz Ltd, a freight business operating from Talisman Square in Sydenham, has also been fined £15,000.

Individuals were also subject to fines. Josephine Stewart, residing on Tressillian Road in Brockley, and Emeka Pertus Ukwubiwe, residing on Chestnut Rise in Plumstead, were each fined £15,000 and £10,000, respectively.

The latest data, released by the Home Office and covering the period from October to December 2022, underscores the severity of penalties for employing individuals without the right to work in the UK.

According to Gov. uk, employers can face severe consequences, including imprisonment for up to 5 years and unlimited fines, if found guilty of employing someone without the proper right to work documentation.

This includes situations where employers knew or had “reasonable cause to believe” that the individuals did not possess the right to work in the UK, such as expired visas, incorrect documentation, or unauthorized employment status.

The fines imposed on these businesses serve as a stark reminder of the legal obligations and potential consequences for employers who flout immigration laws and exploit vulnerable workers.