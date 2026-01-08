Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham

Six men have been hit with charges following the theft of precious war memorial plaques from a Chatham church.

WWI Memorials Stolen from Christ Church

The plaques, honouring local heroes who died in the First World War, vanished from Christ Church on Luton Road on Friday, 23 May 2025.

Swift Police Action Recovers Priceless Tablets

Medway officers launched an investigation and recovered the stolen tablets less than a week later. The plaques have now been fully restored and are proudly back on display inside the church.

Six Charged with Theft, Criminal Damage, and Receiving Stolen Goods

Martin Feri, 39, Bryant Street, Chatham

Milan Duna, 34, New Road, Chatham

Abel Murui, 27, Hallford Way, Dartford

Manase Marin, 26, Priory Road, Dartford

Robert Hajek, 52, Otway Street, Chatham

Rahid Anwar, 42, Palm Drive, Rochester

On Thursday 27 November, Feri and Duna were charged with theft and criminal damage valued over £5,000. They, along with the other four men, face charges of receiving stolen goods.

The suspects appeared together at court on Thursday 8 January 2026. Their next hearing is set for Friday 6 February at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court.