Watch Live

STEALING FROM THE DEAD Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham

  • Updated: 15:24
  • , 8 January 2026
Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham

Six men have been hit with charges following the theft of precious war memorial plaques from a Chatham church.

WWI Memorials Stolen from Christ Church

The plaques, honouring local heroes who died in the First World War, vanished from Christ Church on Luton Road on Friday, 23 May 2025.

Swift Police Action Recovers Priceless Tablets

Medway officers launched an investigation and recovered the stolen tablets less than a week later. The plaques have now been fully restored and are proudly back on display inside the church.

Six Charged with Theft, Criminal Damage, and Receiving Stolen Goods

  • Martin Feri, 39, Bryant Street, Chatham
  • Milan Duna, 34, New Road, Chatham
  • Abel Murui, 27, Hallford Way, Dartford
  • Manase Marin, 26, Priory Road, Dartford
  • Robert Hajek, 52, Otway Street, Chatham
  • Rahid Anwar, 42, Palm Drive, Rochester

On Thursday 27 November, Feri and Duna were charged with theft and criminal damage valued over £5,000. They, along with the other four men, face charges of receiving stolen goods.

The suspects appeared together at court on Thursday 8 January 2026. Their next hearing is set for Friday 6 February at Maidstone crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court.

Recommended for you

Urgent: 14-Year-Old Boy Missing from Chatham
CCTV RELEASED Urgent: 14-Year-Old Boy Missing from Chatham
Bonuses Too Good to Be True? Why You Should Check a Review Site Before Signing Up
Bonuses Too Good to Be True? Why You Should Check a Review Site Before Signing Up

BREAKING

Man Approaches 11-Year-Old Girl in Bristol – UKNIP
IOPC PROBE Man Dies After Being Hit by Met Police Car on Borough High Street
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
POLICE PROBE Deadly Crash Halts Borough High Street in Dead of Night

Must READ

Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
DANGER TO LIFE Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
SERIOUS COLLISION Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
CAUGHT BY CAMERA Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
HOSPITAL ATTACK Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
RARE CANCER Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
Man, 25, Admits Attempted Murder of Army Officer Outside Barracks
ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man, 25, Admits Attempted Murder of Army Officer Outside Barracks
Missing Man Alert: Devizes Police Desperate to Find James, 34
FIND JAMES Missing Man Alert: Devizes Police Desperate to Find James, 34
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
POLICE STRIKE Canterbury Burglar Caught Red-Handed and Charged in Record Time
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016
HORROR SMASH Life-changing crash: 89-year-old admits careless driving after smashing into two kids at pedestrian crossing in Swindon
Community Mourns Tragic Death of Jorden Newin as Fundraiser Launched to Support His Family
LIT UP THE ROOM Community Mourns Tragic Death of Jorden Newin as Fundraiser Launched to Support His Family

More For You

EYE IN THE SKY Police Drone and Dog Team Rescue Missing Man in Maidstone
Will AI Help or Hurt Poker Players
Will AI Help or Hurt Poker Players
Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed
SWIFT JUSTICE Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed
Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
DEADLY DISPUTE A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old John Temitope Onetufo after a brutal stabbing on New Year’s Eve.

More From UK News in Pictures

Woman Pushes Buggy Into Path of Lorry in Shocking Lincolnshire Incident
POLICE PROBE Woman Pushes Buggy Into Path of Lorry in Shocking Lincolnshire Incident
Three Schoolkids Hospitalised After Falling From Double-Decker Bus in Manchester
DOUBLE DECKER SCARE Three Schoolkids Hospitalised After Falling From Double-Decker Bus in Manchester
Swindon Murder Trial Kicks Off at Bristol Crown Court
CHILLING ATTACK Swindon Murder Trial Kicks Off at Bristol Crown Court
Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosion That Damaged ULEZ Camera to face trial
FIT TO STAND TRIAL Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosive Device That Damaged Camera
Holyhead Ferry Port Shuts After Another Docking Disaster
PORT LOCKDOWN Holyhead Ferry Port Shuts After Another Docking Disaster
The Role of AI and Data in Modern Online Casino Platforms
The Role of AI and Data in Modern Online Casino Platforms
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
BUSTED Series of Break-Ins at Wilmington Hotel
UK's Youngest Dementia Victim Dies at 24
EARLY ONSET UK’s Youngest Dementia Victim Dies at 24
Beloved Grandad Dies After Churchdown Crash
DOG WALKER Beloved Grandad Dies After Churchdown Crash
‘Loving Son’ Killed in New Year’s Day Crash – Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
FAMILY MOURNS ‘Loving Son’ Killed in New Year’s Day Crash – Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
Burglar Who Fled UK After Brutal Break-In Finally Caged
FINALLY CAGED Burglar Who Fled UK After Brutal Break-In Finally Caged
Appeal following indecent exposure report in Deal
FLASHER PROBE Appeal following indecent exposure report in Deal
Iberia Flight’s Double Diversion Leaves Paris-Bound Passengers Stranded 250 Miles Away in Luton
DEEP FREEZE Iberia Flight’s Double Diversion Leaves Paris-Bound Passengers Stranded 250 Miles Away in Luton
Amber Snow Warning and 'Danger to Life' Wind Alert Slam UK as Storm Goretti Bears Down
DANGER TO LIFE Amber Snow Warning and ‘Danger to Life’ Wind Alert Slam UK as Storm Goretti Bears Down
Ex-Police Officer Faces Gross Misconduct for Drink-Driving Scandal
NOT ABOVE THE LAW Ex-Police Officer Faces Gross Misconduct for Drink-Driving Scandal
US Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to Russia and Venezuela in Bold Atlantic Operation

BREAKING

CAPTURED US Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to Russia and Venezuela in Bold Atlantic Operation

More From UKNIP

Wrexham Man Jailed for Selling Deadly Chemical Online to Assist Suicides
POLCIE CRACKDOWN Wrexham Man Jailed for Selling Deadly Chemical Online to Assist Suicides
Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford
RESCUED Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford
Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike
MOB ATTACK Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike

BREAKING

MULTIPLE INJURED School Coach and Bus Crash in Berkshire Leaves 18 Injured
error: Content is protected !!