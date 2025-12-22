Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Against Woman Over 13 Years

In a shocking case spanning more than a decade, six men have been charged with over 60 sexual offences against one woman. The accused include her ex-husband and five other men, all facing serious allegations.

Ex-Husband Charged with 56 Offences Including Rape

Philip Young, 49, once from Swindon and now living in Enfield, faces 56 charges. These include multiple counts of rape, administering a substance to stupefy for sexual activity, voyeurism, and possession of indecent and extreme images involving children.

The victim, Joanne Young, 48, Philip’s ex-wife, has courageously waived her right to anonymity. She is receiving specialist support and has requested to be named publicly. Authorities are urging respect for her privacy during this difficult time.

Philip Young has been remanded in custody and will appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on 23 December.

Five Other Men Also Charged

Norman Macksoni , 47, of Sharnbrook – charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images.

, 47, of Sharnbrook – charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images. Dean Hamilton , 47, no fixed address – charged with rape, sexual assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual touching.

, 47, no fixed address – charged with rape, sexual assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual touching. Conner Sanderson Doyle , 31, Swindon – charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

, 31, Swindon – charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. Richard Wilkins , 61, Swindon – charged with rape and sexual touching.

, 61, Swindon – charged with rape and sexual touching. Mohammed Hassan, 37, Swindon – charged with sexual touching.

All five men have been released on bail but are due in court alongside Philip Young on 23 December.

Crimes Spanning 2010 to 2023

The offences took place from 2010 until as recently as 2023, marking a disturbing 13-year timeline of abuse.

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: “This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation. The victim, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity. She has been supported by specially trained officers throughout and made this decision after multiple discussions with support services.”

James Foster, Specialist Prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service, added: “We have authorised prosecution for all six men following a thorough police investigation into serious sexual offences against Joanne Young. Our evidence is sufficient, and it is in the public interest to proceed. We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police throughout.”

Got Information? Police Want to Hear from You

If you have any information about this case, contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54240080286. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.