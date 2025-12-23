Watch Live

CRIMEWATCH APPEAL Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court

  • Updated: 19:22
  • , 23 December 2025
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court

 

Six men have appeared in court charged with dozens of sexual offences against a woman in a case stretching over 13 years.

Philip Young Faces 56 Serious Charges

Philip Young, 49, formerly of Swindon and now living in Enfield, is charged with 56 offences. These include 11 counts of rape, 7 counts of sexual assault by penetration, multiple sexual touching charges, and 11 counts of administering substances to stupefy or overpower for sexual activity. He is also charged with voyeurism on more than 200 occasions, possession of over 300 indecent images of children – including extreme content – and possession of extreme pornographic images.

Young appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on December 23 but did not enter a plea. He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Swindon Crown Court on January 23.

Five Other Men Also Appear in Court

The victim, Joanne Young, 48, has waived her right to anonymity. She continues to receive specialist support. Wiltshire Police urge the public to respect her privacy and direct all enquiries through their press office.

Five other men charged with offences against Joanne also appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court the same day:

  • Norman Macksoni, 47 – Pleaded not guilty to rape and possession of extreme images.
  • Dean Hamilton, 47 – Pleaded not guilty to rape, sexual assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual touching.
  • Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 31 – Charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching; no plea entered.
  • Richard Wilkins, 61 – Charged with rape and sexual touching; no plea entered.
  • Mohammed Hassan, 37 – Charged with sexual touching; no plea entered.

All five were granted bail and will also appear at Swindon Crown Court on January 23.

Disturbing Details and Ongoing Investigation

The crimes reportedly took place between 2010 and 2023. Wiltshire Police have conducted multiple appeals to identify suspects connected to the case, including a recent Crimewatch feature. One suspect from the latest appeal remains unidentified.

The full list of charges against Philip Young includes:

  • 11 counts of rape
  • 7 counts of sexual assault by penetration
  • 4 counts of sexual touching
  • 11 counts of administering substances to enable sexual activity
  • At least 200 occasions of voyeurism
  • Possession of indecent images of children (Categories A, B, C, prohibited, and extreme)
  • Breaches of the Obscene Publications Act on at least 500 occasions

Contact & Court Dates

All defendants are due back in Swindon Crown Court on January 23, 2026. Police ask the public to respect the ongoing legal process and avoid publishing anything that could prejudice proceedings.

 

