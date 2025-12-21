Chaos erupted on Rolls Road, just off Old Kent Road, when six gunshots rang out around 4:05pm on Sunday 21st December 2025. Eyewitnesses report that someone was shot during the incident. Police are investigating, but details remain scarce. A large crime scene has been put in please near to Tesco Express.

Armed Carjacking Adds to Local Fear

This shooting comes just two days after a terrifying armed carjacking on Chaucer Drive. Locals are on edge, urging everyone to stay vigilant in these troubled times.

Stay Safe and Look Out for Each Other

Residents have been warned to be cautious and watchful across South London. The message is clear: stay safe and support your community.

We have reached out to the Met Police and the London Ambulance Service for a statement