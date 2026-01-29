Watch Live

QUICK THINKING Six-Year-Old Hero Calls 999 After Dad Collapses at Home

  • Updated: 03:59
  • , 30 January 2026

 

A calm and collected six-year-old from Bingham sprang into action when his father suddenly collapsed, showing remarkable bravery just days after learning how to use the phone in an emergency.

Finlay’s Quick Thinking Saves the Day

Finlay, a Year 2 pupil at Robert Miles Infant School, was left to handle the crisis alone when his dad, Phil, suffered a serious medical episode while his mum Elaine, was out. The youngster immediately dialled his mum to warn her that Phil was struggling to breathe and had fallen to the floor.

Not stopping there, Finlay kept his head and spoke calmly with 999 operators when his mum called for an ambulance. His level-headedness during this terrifying ordeal helped get emergency services to the house swiftly.

Mum’s Teaching Pays Off in Stunning Fashion

Elaine had only recently taught Finlay how to use their landline phone, just days before the emergency. She had been thinking about cancelling the home phone but decided to keep it as a safety measure.

“I was looking into getting the home phone disconnected due to no longer needing it. Instead, I decided to teach Finlay how to use it in case of an emergency,” she said.

“A few days later, I got a call from Finlay telling me ‘daddy wasn’t well’. I could hear that Phil could not breathe and Finlay told me he was on the floor.”

Emergency Responders Praise Finlay’s Bravery

On arrival, paramedics had to perform chest compressions on Phil before rushing him to the hospital. Greg Cox, Divisional Director for Nottinghamshire at East Midlands Ambulance Service, applauded Finlay’s cool head under pressure.

“We’re incredibly proud of Finlay for his quick thinking and bravery. When his dad became seriously unwell, he stayed calm,” Cox said.

School Celebrates Young Hero with Certificate and Lessons

Robert Miles Infant School honoured Finlay with a certificate and invited him to share his heroic story during an assembly. Assistant head teacher Rosie Pilborough said:

“Finlay was able to keep so calm in such a tense and difficult situation and that’s remarkable for someone so young. Everyone at the school is so proud of Finlay. He is such a hero.”

The school has since introduced new lessons teaching children how to respond to emergencies and understand which services can help during crises—an important legacy of Finlay’s quick thinking.

Recommended for you

622383435_1577699969986527_7718096924534286731_n
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting
G_06gaibUAEnGbA
LOCKED UP Bradford Gunman Locked Up for Over Eight Years After Street Shooting
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 02.37.48
HUNTED AND MURDERED Chilling Footage Shows Teenage Killer ‘Hunting’ Victim Before Fatally Stabbing 12-Year-Old Boy

BREAKING

WhatsApp Image 2026-01-29 at 11.27.25 (25)
FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary

Must READ

TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car

More For You

TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks
Detectives From Greater Manchester Police (gmp) Are Requesting Information Regarding The Occurrence Of A Firearm Being Discharged At A Business Establishment Situated On Kingsway In Manchester
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Woman Dies in Manchester
DISGRACED DOCTOR Nearly 100 Kids Harmed by Disgraced GOSH Surgeon
JAILED FOR LIFE Brutal Hit-and-Run on East Ham Street

More From UK News in Pictures

FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford
RAPIST ON THE RUN Rape Convict on the Run After Jailing
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
QUICK THINKING Six-Year-Old Hero Calls 999 After Dad Collapses at Home
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murdering Partner’s Baby Son

More From UKNIP

TEEN GIRL Tragedy at Roedean: 15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Elite Brighton School

BREAKING

ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush
FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts
error: Content is protected !!