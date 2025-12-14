Six Years On: The Heartbreaking Case of Natalie Jenkins' Disappearance

Vanished in Middlesbrough, Murder Suspected but Body Still Missing

Natalie Jenkins, 32, vanished in December 2019. Despite the passage of six years, her fate remains a haunting mystery. Police believe she was murdered, yet her body has never been found. Now, her devastated mum has issued a fresh plea for answers.

Last Seen Heading Into Albert Park

On the night of Tuesday, December 10, 2019, CCTV captured Natalie walking towards Albert Park, Middlesbrough, just before 11:40pm. She was wearing a distinctive white hat.

Police believe Natalie stayed in the Albert Park area into the early hours of the following day, December 11.

By January 2020, Cleveland Police officially classified her disappearance as murder, despite no body ever being recovered.

Massive Police Investigation Hits Dead End

Police scoured waterways and nearby properties, chasing 115 reported sightings and reviewing 130 CCTV clips.

More than 1,200 witness statements were taken and 1,500 pieces of evidence seized.

Several arrests were made, including two men on suspicion of murder and others for obstructing justice and preventing lawful burial—all were later released without charge.

In June 2021, detectives shifted from a proactive to reactive approach after “thousands of lines of inquiry.” The investigation remains open but unsolved.

Family Pleads for Justice and Closure

Natalie grew up in Eston and lived last in Thornaby. She was slim, about 5ft 5in, with fair skin, straight brown hair, hazel eyes, and a missing front tooth. Notable tattoos included “SWANNY” on her neck and “SWANN” on her wrist.

“It’s an everyday thing – I get on and do what I have to but she never leaves my mind and that’s very hard. All I want is to bring her peace.” – Sylvia Jenkins, Natalie’s mum

Both Sylvia and Chris Jenkins have repeatedly appealed for anyone with information about their daughter’s disappearance or whereabouts to come forward.

How You Can Help the Investigation

Cleveland Police remain ready to act on any fresh leads. If you have information about Natalie Jenkins’ disappearance, contact Cleveland Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555111. You can also submit tips through the Crimestoppers online form.