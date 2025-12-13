Sixty Shiny New Ambulances Hit London Streets Ahead of Winter

London’s emergency services are rolling out 60 brand-new, lightweight Ford ambulances in the coming weeks as part of a massive fleet upgrade. This move is designed to keep the city’s nine million residents safe and sound during the chilly months ahead.

Fleet Boosted for Safety and Speed

These cutting-edge vehicles were crafted with direct input from frontline paramedics. The focus? Improving patient care and crew safety with cleaner, more reliable rides. Pauline Cranmer, chief paramedic at London Ambulance Service (LAS), said:

“We are strengthening our fleet to provide the best possible care for Londoners as the colder months begin to bite. Our crews need a robust, modern fleet adapted to the needs of our diverse city.”

The new ambulances cut emissions, are digitally equipped for the future, and boast a sleek lightweight design. They feature innovations like an automatic trolley bed and powered chair, making patient transfers safer and cutting down injury risks to paramedics.

Paramedics Praise New Tech on the Frontline

Rob Mullin, a paramedic, and Assistant Ambulance Practitioner Michael Mulryan were among the first to take the new vehicles for a spin from Edmonton Ambulance Station. Mullin said:

“These new ambulances allow us to treat patients quickly with advanced equipment that’s better for our health and safety, and more comfortable for the patients.”

During their early morning shift, the duo helped an elderly person who had fallen, a patient struggling to breathe, and another suffering abdominal pain—all with the help of the new tech.

Winter Ready: 460 Vehicles on Duty Across London

This 60-strong batch is part of a whopping 460-vehicle fleet set to hit London’s streets this winter. The whole rollout aims to keep patient care top-notch while protecting the heroic crews battling the elements day and night.