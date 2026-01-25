Quick Justice at Reading Crown Court
A 21-year-old Slough man has been locked up for nearly three years following a swift police crackdown on drugs.
Haneef Sheraz, from Greystoke Road, was sentenced to two years and ten months for possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine.
The hearing took place at Reading Crown Court on Saturday, January 17.
Police Spot and Stop a Drug Dealer in Action
On August 1 last year, Sheraz was stopped and searched by Thames Valley Police on Parluant Road.
Officers found 20 bags of cocaine on him, worth around £1,520 on the streets.
He was arrested on the spot and charged the very next day.
Cop’s Warning to Dealers and Call for Public Help
“I’m glad our officers took Sheraz off the streets,” said PC Tom Hughes-Parry of the Slough Proactive Team. “We’ll keep using both visible patrols and undercover tactics to catch drug dealers. Our message is clear: We know who you are and we will get you.” “The public’s help is vital. If you see drug dealing around you, report it by calling 101 or use our online reporting system.”