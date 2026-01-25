Quick Justice at Reading Crown Court

A 21-year-old Slough man has been locked up for nearly three years following a swift police crackdown on drugs.

Haneef Sheraz, from Greystoke Road, was sentenced to two years and ten months for possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine.

The hearing took place at Reading Crown Court on Saturday, January 17.

Police Spot and Stop a Drug Dealer in Action

On August 1 last year, Sheraz was stopped and searched by Thames Valley Police on Parluant Road.

Officers found 20 bags of cocaine on him, worth around £1,520 on the streets.

He was arrested on the spot and charged the very next day.

Cop’s Warning to Dealers and Call for Public Help