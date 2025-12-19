A 27-year-old Eritrean migrant housed in a four-star taxpayer-funded hotel near Heathrow Airport has escaped jail after admitting punching and spitting at a police officer who woke him on a bus.

Tesfya Selmone, who arrived in the UK illegally on a small boat, was staying at the Novotel Heathrow when the incident occurred at Heathrow Central Bus Station on 12-09-25.

Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard that officers found Selmone asleep on the front seat of the upper deck. When asked to leave, he resisted by clinging to handles and railings.

Prosecutor Ravinder Chodha told the court: “After a short while the defendant turned towards PC Awais Alyas and spat at him, also hitting him on his hand and left leg.”

Selmone admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Appearing with the help of an Amharic interpreter, he spoke only to confirm his details.

Magistrate Rangeet Kaur imposed a one-year community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. No compensation was ordered to the officer because Selmone has “limited means”.

In a victim personal statement, PC Alyas said: “I was shocked. I instinctively grabbed his head and pushed it down. I felt violated. Spitting in particular is a foul and disgusting offence.”

