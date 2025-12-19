Watch Live

SPAT AT Small-Boat Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded 4-Star Heathrow Hotel Avoids Jail for Punching and Spitting at Police Officer

  • Updated: 13:22
  • , 19 December 2025
Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts

 

A 27-year-old Eritrean migrant housed in a four-star taxpayer-funded hotel near Heathrow Airport has escaped jail after admitting punching and spitting at a police officer who woke him on a bus.

Tesfya Selmone, who arrived in the UK illegally on a small boat, was staying at the Novotel Heathrow when the incident occurred at Heathrow Central Bus Station on 12-09-25.

Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard that officers found Selmone asleep on the front seat of the upper deck. When asked to leave, he resisted by clinging to handles and railings.

Prosecutor Ravinder Chodha told the court: “After a short while the defendant turned towards PC Awais Alyas and spat at him, also hitting him on his hand and left leg.”

Selmone admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Appearing with the help of an Amharic interpreter, he spoke only to confirm his details.

Magistrate Rangeet Kaur imposed a one-year community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. No compensation was ordered to the officer because Selmone has “limited means”.

In a victim personal statement, PC Alyas said: “I was shocked. I instinctively grabbed his head and pushed it down. I felt violated. Spitting in particular is a foul and disgusting offence.”

Do you think community orders and no compensation are sufficient punishment when migrants housed at public expense assault police officers? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Recommended for you

Pro-Life Campaigner First to Face Charges Under UK’s New Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones
PRAY SPARKS BATTLE Pro-Life Campaigner First to Face Charges Under UK’s New Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones
Andrew Tate And His Brother Tristan Charged With Rape In The Uk
TOXIC Kids aged 11 to face mandatory anti-misogyny lessons in new Government crackdown
Cleethorpes man locked up for brutal sexual abuse and controlling behaviour
JAILED Cleethorpes man locked up for brutal sexual abuse and controlling behaviour
Grey Seal Pups Bounce Back at Donna Nook
PUP NUMBERS Grey Seal Pups Bounce Back at Donna Nook

Must READ

Fire Stations Targeted in Lincolnshire Heist: Life-Saving Gear Stolen
STOLEN TO ORDER Fire Stations Targeted in Lincolnshire Heist: Life-Saving Gear Stolen
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
COPS CHARGED Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
Man Locked Up for Life After Brutal Attempted Murder in Reading
JAILED FOR LIFE Man Locked Up for Life After Brutal Attempted Murder in Reading
Man Found Guilty of Murdering 20-Year-Old Jason Romeo in Clapton
PHONE DATA Man Found Guilty of Murdering 20-Year-Old Jason Romeo in Clapton
Teen Faces Murder Trial Over Death of Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe
GRIM STEP FORWARD Teen Faces Murder Trial Over Death of Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe
Contactless Card Limits Set for Major Shake-Up
NO LIMIT Contactless Card Limits Set for Major Shake-Up
Man Found Guilty of Rape in Brighton Park Attack
DISTRESSING SCENE Man Found Guilty of Rape in Brighton Park Attack
Julie Wilson 58, found dead inside south east London home
PICTURED AND NAMED Julie Wilson 58, found dead inside south east London home
Serious Crash Near Sherborne: Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage
POLICE UPDATE Serious Crash Near Sherborne: Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage
Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosion That Damaged ULEZ Camera to face trial
ULEZ EXPLOSION Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosion That Damaged ULEZ Camera to face trial

More For You

Wartime Codebreaker Ruth Bourne Dies at 98
CODE CRACKER Wartime Codebreaker Ruth Bourne Dies at 98
Thieves Target Didcot Co-op in Bold Tobacco Robberies
MANHUNT Thieves Target Didcot Co-op in Bold Tobacco Robberies
Three Men Rob Man on Train – Police Release CCTV Shots
TRAIN ROBBING TRIO Three Men Rob Man on Train – Police Release CCTV Shots
Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield
DEADLY BRAWL Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield

More From UK News in Pictures

Blaze Breaks Out at Derby Home – Railway Terrace Sealed Off
HOUSE INFERNO Blaze Breaks Out at Derby Home – Railway Terrace Sealed Off
BANNED Drunk Driver Banned and Fined After Car Packed with Beer Cans
JAILED Cousins Jailed Over Deadly Chatham Crash That Killed Jason Bale
Breaking News UKNIP 57
AVOID THE AREA Bus Crashes Into Fordingbridge Chemist causing major damage
Driver 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Car Swept Away in Flooded Ford at Godshill
LUCKY ESCAPE Driver ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Car Swept Away in Flooded Ford at Godshill
Prison Fugitive on the Loose After Daring Fence Escape
DO NOT APPROACH Prison Fugitive on the Loose After Daring Fence Escape
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Woman Found Dead in Southwark
Train Chaos as Burst Water Main Floods Rye House Station
DO NOT TRAVEL Train Chaos as Burst Water Main Floods Rye House Station
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving eight vehicles
HORROR CRASH A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash involving eight vehicles
Tragedy at Oldham Asda: Pensioner Killed by Van in Car Park
FATAL ENDING Tragedy at Oldham Asda: Pensioner Killed by Van in Car Park
How to Develop Habits That Last: Simple, Effective Techniques
How to Develop Habits That Last: Simple, Effective Techniques
Wiltshire Air Ambulance Responds to Serious Crash on A30 in Dorset
CHILDREN HURT Wiltshire Air Ambulance Responds to Serious Crash on A30 in Dorset
Six Burglars Jailed for Over 54 Years After Massive South East Crime Spree
GANG STING Six Burglars Jailed for Over 54 Years After Massive South East Crime Spree
ROAD TO NOWHERE Traffic Chaos Hits M20 for Fourth Day Running
Ex-Woking Teacher Nabbed for Third Child Sex Assault
DARK PAST Ex-Woking Teacher Nabbed for Third Child Sex Assault
Tragic Death of Northamptonshire Cop After Crash on Duty – UKNIP
GROSS CONDUCT Ex-Special Constable Would’ve Been Sacked for Assault

More From UKNIP

Sex Assault Horror on Victoria Line – Police Hunt Mystery Man
TARGETED ATTACKS Sex Assault Horror on Victoria Line – Police Hunt Mystery Man
Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead in New Hampshire
"WE GOT HIM" Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead in New Hampshire
Train Chaos as Burst Water Main Floods Rye House Station
FLOODY HELL Water Main Burst Halts Trains Between Liverpool Street and Hertford East
Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
SHOCK THEFT Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm