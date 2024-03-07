Residents residing near the industrial estate at Detling Aerodrome in Detling Hill, Maidstone, are urged to take precautionary measures as firefighters battle a commercial waste fire, emitting smoke that could pose health risks.

At the scene, three fire engines along with a bulk water carrier are currently engaged in efforts to contain the blaze.

Authorities have issued a warning advising individuals within the vicinity to keep their windows and doors shut to minimize exposure to the smoke emanating from the fire.

It’s essential to share this information with friends, family, and neighbours who may not have access to online updates, ensuring everyone in the affected area remains informed and takes necessary precautions.