Dramatic scenes unfolded in Folkestone last night as a train smashed into a bicycle left on the tracks, sparking a fierce electrical fire. Thick smoke billowed into the night, worrying nearby residents.

Bicycle Sabotage Sparks Electrical Blaze

Network Rail confirmed the bike was deliberately placed on the tracks before the collision on Wednesday, 28 January. The train hit the bike, which then made contact with the electrified rail, causing the fire and damaging the line.

Emergency Crews Tackle Fire as Smoke Chokes Skies

Firefighters rushed to the scene to douse the blaze. Locals captured footage of towering plumes of smoke rising ominously above nearby homes.

Rail Services Resume After Overnight Repairs

Train services were slowed overnight as Network Rail imposed a temporary speed restriction. A spokesperson said:

“Our engineering teams worked throughout the night to carry out repairs and safety checks. All work has now been completed, and there are no impacts on services this morning.”

The railway line is now fully operational, easing disruption for commuters in the Folkestone area.