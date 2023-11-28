Snow Expected to Hit London This Week

Londoners might need to brace for a cold snap as dramatic weather maps indicate a substantial band of snow approaching the capital. Forecaster WX Charts predicts that the snowfall is set to arrive this Thursday, November 30, potentially transforming London into a winter wonderland.

A Purple Patch on the Map

On the WX Charts, snow is represented by a purple shade, with darker areas indicating heavier snowfall. This visual depiction suggests a significant snowfall over London, stirring both excitement for those ready to embrace the festive spirit and concern for those wary of rising heating costs.

Rising Energy Costs Amidst Snowy Forecast

The joy of the first snowfall is tempered by practical concerns, especially with energy bills set to increase by five per cent in January 2024. This hike will push typical household bills from £1,834 to £1,928, as per the energy regulator Ofgem.

London’s Weather Outlook

The immediate weather forecast for London, according to the Met Office, is as follows:

Today (November 27): Mostly cloudy with rain, with a high of 10°C.

Mostly cloudy with rain, with a high of 10°C. Tonight: Rain easing, with some heavier showers potentially affecting coastal Kent.

Rain easing, with some heavier showers potentially affecting coastal Kent. Wednesday (November 28) to Friday (November 30): Sunny yet cold, with the possibility of heavy rain turning to snow on higher hills. Conditions are expected to become breezy and colder.

Preparedness for the Cold

With the forecasted snowfall, Londoners are advised to prepare for potentially challenging travel conditions and colder temperatures. The arrival of snow also underscores the need for warmth and comfort during these colder months, especially considering the looming energy cost increase.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and plan accordingly for any disruptions caused by the snow.