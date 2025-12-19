Social Media Star ‘Dawson Twofour’ Banned from Uploading Videos Without Police Nod

A Bradford-based social media creator has been slapped with a five-year ban on uploading original videos online — unless he gets the green light from a police officer first.

Content Creator Locked Down by Criminal Behaviour Order

Lukas Dawson, 36, aka ’Dawson Twofour’, boasts nearly 180,000 followers across platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, Rumble, and YouTube. But a new Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) means he can’t post any fresh video content without prior consent in writing from a named police officer.

The ban came following Dawson’s conviction at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive language to a police officer with intent to provoke violence. The incident happened near Asda, New Line, Bradford, in February this year.

Details of the Ban and Court Case

Dawson cannot upload videos directly or indirectly without police written approval.

He must stop filming any person, including emergency workers, if asked.

He’s banned from public buildings if asked to leave by staff.

Notably, one condition revolves around PC Brook, who was both involved in Dawson’s offence and the subject of footage he filmed. Dawson contested that the ban only applies to filming PC Brook. However, the court confirmed it covers all original content uploads.

Behind the Scenes: The Incident That Sparked It All

On February 18, police were called to an unrelated situation near Asda. When officers detained a man linked to an online child abuse activist group, a large crowd—including Dawson—gathered, filming and causing chaos.

Dawson reportedly shouted abuse and hurled homophobic insults at PC Khan, even threatening violence. His lawyer argued Dawson does good work for the community, highlighting his successful efforts to reunite a drug-free man named ‘Sugar’ with family and his charity donations.

Despite that, the judge handed down a 12-month community order with rehabilitation and issued the five-year CBO banning video uploads without police permission.

The Social Media Fallout

Dawson runs numerous accounts: Facebook (69,000 followers), TikTok (@bigdawson420, 70,000+ followers), Instagram (40,000+), and a small YouTube channel. His content often features the homeless and clips showing police at incidents.

But with this new order, his ability to freely share content has taken a massive hit — at least for the next five years.