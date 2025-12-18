Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault

Police hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman hidden in a filthy Glasgow flat. Sohail Ahmed, 52, has been handed a hefty jail term for abducting and sexually assaulting women in the city.

Nine Years Behind Bars and Lifelong Restrictions

Ahmed appeared at Glasgow High Court on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, following his conviction in March. He was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison and slapped with a lifelong restriction order. He’s also on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and barred from contacting his victims by non-harassment orders.

Disturbing Details of the Crimes

In December 2022, Ahmed took his first victim to a Glasgow flat, where he seriously sexually assaulted her and tried to stop her leaving.

In August 2023, a second victim was subjected to the same nightmare in the same flat.

Her worried friend alerted police, who found Ahmed desperately hiding the woman amid a chaotic, rubbish-strewn property.

Prosecutors praised officers’ dogged determination to save the victim from Ahmed’s grasp, bringing the predator to justice at last.