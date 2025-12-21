MP’s False Claim Sparks Fury

Sojan Joseph, Ashford’s MP, has wrongly told a constituent that Kent County Council (KCC) decided to deploy Operation Brock. This is flat-out false.

Who Really Controls Operation Brock?

KCC has no power over Operation Brock. The controversial traffic measure is activated and managed by National Highways under national government authority, working alongside the police. Kent County Council cannot trigger, control, or switch off Operation Brock.

Is This Ignorance or Political Dodging?

For a sitting MP to get such a basic fact wrong is astonishing. Either Joseph doesn’t understand how one of Kent’s most disruptive traffic operations works, or he’s deliberately misleading residents to dodge responsibility. Neither is acceptable.

Kent Residents Deserve the Truth

This is just another political stunt to smear Kent County Council over something they have no control of. Reform councillors vow to challenge these falsehoods and stand up for the truth. Residents deserve honesty—not dodgy claims to score political points.