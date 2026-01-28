A shocking assault rocked Chelmsley Wood when Jordan Herring hurled his girlfriend from a fourth-floor tower block. The 22-year-old, from Lark Meadow Drive, Solihull, was found guilty of wounding after a dramatic trial at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday (23 Jan).

Victim Hospitalised with Severe Injuries

On 12 November 2022, Herring threw the 18-year-old victim from Merton House’s fourth floor. Emergency services were not called for over an hour, but the brave young woman was eventually airlifted to the hospital with a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her pelvis and ribs.

Claims Denied as Police Back Victim

Herring claimed the victim jumped from the window, but police credit her courage for exposing the truth. The Public Protection Unit supported her throughout the ordeal, leading to Herring’s arrest and charge.

History of Abuse and Upcoming Sentence

Previously convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour against the same woman, Herring now faces sentencing in April. Authorities continue to support the victim and praise her bravery in coming forward about the abuse.